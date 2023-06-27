Demand for iPhone 15 to surpass iPhone 14 by huge margin: Report

The much awaited iPhone 15 is set to launch during the Fall season and a report has some good nes for Apple. It is beinh suggested that the demand for iPhone 15 will surpass iPhone 14. This is being surmised on the basis of panel production figures. According to a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), panel orders for the iPhone 15 series in June indicate a strong demand for the upcoming 2023 iPhone Pro models.

The iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is set to be released later this year as the successor to the iPhone 14 series. While Apple has not officially announced its next generation of handsets, DSCC's analysis suggests that the iPhone 15 series could see significant demand.

Compared to panel orders for the iPhone 14 during the same period in 2022, DSCC estimates that the orders for iPhone 15 panels in June have increased by a whopping 100 percent (via 9to5Mac.. Additionally, DSCC observed that a higher percentage of iPhone 15 Pro displays were ordered in June compared to the iPhone 14 Pro series from the previous year. It indicates Apple's anticipation of strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max experienced higher demand compared to the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

However, DSCC is also seeing a 22% fall in iPhone 14 series panel shipments compared to iPhone 13 series panel shipments year-over-year.

While Apple has yet to officially disclose details about the iPhone 15 lineup, leaked information and images have provided some insights. Recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a new mute button replacing the traditional mute switch, as well as an upgraded ultra-wideband chip for improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.