Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnwd3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M2 Pro/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/macos Ventura) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Ventura laptop, available price is Rs 248,490 in India with Apple M2 Pro Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹248,490
16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)
Apple M2 Pro
1 TB
macOS Ventura
3456 x 2234 Pixels
2.15 Kg weight
18 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 248,490.  At Amazon, the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MNWD3HN A Ultrabook can be purchased for Rs. 279,490.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnwd3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    140 W

  • Battery life

    18 Hrs

Display Details

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Size

    16.2 Inches (41.15 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    3456 x 2234 Pixels

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Display Features

    Liquid Retina XDR Display 10 00 000:1 Contrast Ratio XDR Brightness: 1 000 Nits Sustained Full Screen 1 600 Nits Peak2 (HDR Content Only) SDR Brightness: 500 Nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    254 ppi

General Information

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Weight

    2.15 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    macOS Ventura

  • Model

    M2 Pro MNWD3HN/A

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Thickness

    16.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Quality Three-Mic Array With High Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Directional Beamforming

  • Sound Technologies

    High-Fidelity Six-Speaker Sound System With Force-Cancelling Woofers, Wide Stereo Sound, Support For Spatial Audio When Playing Music or Video With Dolby Atmos On Built-In Speakers

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Apple M2 Pro

  • Number Of Cores

    12

Peripherals

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Magic Keyboard

Ports

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB
    Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro Mnwd3hn A Ultrabook