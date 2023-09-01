Home Tech News ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission could reveal the Sun's secrets

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission could reveal the Sun's secrets

India’s first space-based observatory-class solar mission could prove to be a turning point in the study of the Sun when it lifts off on September 2. Here’s what we know about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 11:23 IST
ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch
Aditya L1
1/5 India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
2/5 According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.  (NASA)
Aditya L1
3/5 ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (NASA)
Aditya L1
4/5 ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
5/5 After India’s Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. (NASA)
Aditya-L1
View all Images
Aditya-L1, to be powered into space aboard the PSLV rocket, will launch from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, making a 1.5 million kilometer journey toward a vantage point to watch the Sun constantly. (ISRO)

First the Moon and now, India targets the Sun. ISRO recently created history with its Chandrayaan-3 mission when it successfully achieved a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon, becoming the first nation in the world to do so. While not just India but the whole world is applauding the efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the space agency is already looking forward to the launch of its next historic mission. Named Aditya-L1, this mission will conduct a thorough study of the Sun with a spacecraft placed in the halo orbit.

India's first space-based observatory-class solar mission could prove to be a turning point in the study of the Sun when it lifts off on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, according to Dr. Shanti Priya, Head of Department Astronomy at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Priya said, “Sun is the most mysterious object we know. We are all dependent directly or indirectly on the Sun. Mission to Sun is the most challenging thing. India is now in the race of space missions, and this mission will be a turning point in the study of the Sun”.

Why is Aditya-L1 important?

Aditya-L1 will be the first observatory-class space-based solar mission carried out by the Indian space agency. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. According to ISRO, this placement will give the spacecraft an unobstructed view of the Sun, without getting affected by periodic eclipses or occulations.

The spacecraft will carry seven payloads - Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX), Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA), and Magnetometer (MAG).

All these instruments are expected to play a crucial role in developing a deeper understanding of the Sun, such as the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), and solar flares, information about coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, as well as details about the layers of the Sun including Chromosphere, Coronal layer and the Photosphere.

“With this mission we are expecting we would get more insights into the structure and energy of the Sun”, Dr. Priya added.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 11:23 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets