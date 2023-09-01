Luna 25 spacecraft crash on Moon: NASA snaps photo

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has detected a new Moon crater likely caused by Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft's crash. Luna 25 experienced an anomaly during its descent, leading to its crash. This discovery showcases the collaborative efforts of space agencies and enhances our understanding of lunar exploration. Here are the key highlights of the Luna 25 crash aftermath:

1. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has recently identified a fresh lunar crater, believed to be the result of Russia's Luna 25 mission's impact.

2. Luna 25 experienced an anomaly during its descent, causing an unintended collision with the Moon's surface on August 19. Roscosmos disclosed the estimated impact site on August 21.

3. In response, the LRO Camera (LROC) team and the LRO Mission Operations team executed an operation on August 24, spanning approximately four hours from 2:15 p.m. to 6:12 p.m. EDT, to photograph the impact location.

4. By comparing images before and after the estimated impact time, the LROC team confirmed a newly formed small crater near Luna 25's presumed impact point, establishing its connection to the Luna 25 mission's impact.

5. The newly formed crater measures about 10 meters in diameter and is situated at coordinates 57.865 degrees south latitude and 61.360 degrees east longitude, with an elevation of roughly minus 360 meters.

6. Notably, the impact occurred on the steep inner rim of the Pontécoulant G crater, characterized by a slope exceeding 20 degrees, approximately 400 kilometers from Luna 25's intended landing site.

7. The LRO spacecraft, managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, has been collecting vital lunar data since its launch on June 18, 2009.

8. Equipped with seven powerful instruments, LRO has significantly enhanced our understanding of the Moon and its complexities.

9. The LROC, responsible for high-resolution lunar imaging, is overseen and operated by Arizona State University.

10. This discovery of the new lunar crater adds valuable insights into lunar surface dynamics and the impact of space missions on lunar terrain, highlighting the collaborative efforts of space agencies like NASA and Roscosmos in advancing lunar exploration.