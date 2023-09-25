Meta set to roll out a multi-persona AI chatbot at Connect 2023 event

Since the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, generative AI chatbots have seen an astronomical surge in popularity. Consequently, more and more tech companies have been developing their own conversational bots, with Google, Microsoft, and Tencent just to name a few. Meta Platforms also has a plethora of AI projects in development, and a handful of them could be announced at the Meta Connect 2023, its annual event that will be held on September 27-28. As per the reports, the tech giant could unveil a new AI chatbot featuring multiple personas, aimed at younger users.

Meta's new AI chatbot

The Meta Connect 2023 will see the launch of Quest 3, along with announcements in AI, VR, MR, AR, Meta Horizon Worlds, and Meta Avatars. As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco-based tech giant could also take this opportunity to unveil a new generative AI chatbot called “Gen AI Personas”. This chatbot would feature multiple personas for conversing with the younger generation.

This new AI chatbot fits with the company's previous ambitions in AI. In a Facebook post in February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that “we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways” as part of the company's long-term strategy, while also revealing the formation of a top-level product group at Meta.

According to an earlier post by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on X in July, Meta has reportedly been testing as many as 30 chatbot personas on Instagram. Now, the company will introduce the multi-persona AI chatbot at its Connect 2023 event.

About Gen AI Personas

One of the personas is called “Bob the robot”, and is a sassy robot based on Bending Unit 22, commonly known as Bender from the sitcom Futurama. According to internal company documents seen by WSJ, this persona has “superior intellect, sharp wit, and biting sarcasm”. On the other hand, there is another extraterrestrial persona known as “Alvin the Alien”, which is inquisitive about human lives.

As per the report, it isn't confirmed that Meta will launch the same personalities that it is reportedly testing, which include a persona called Gavin who made misogynistic remarks in a conversation seen by WSJ.