NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in India, set to strengthen NASA-ISRO partnership

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in India, set to strengthen NASA-ISRO partnership

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will be in India for a week of collaborative meetings and events focused on strengthening the partnership between NASA and ISRO.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 11:20 IST
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will visit the Bengaluru-based facilities where the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) spacecraft undergoes testing and integration. (NASA)
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will visit the Bengaluru-based facilities where the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) spacecraft undergoes testing and integration. (NASA)

India has increasingly been focusing on international collaboration in the field of space exploration. The Indian space agency ISRO has been collaborating with NASA and JAXA for its major space exploration missions i.e NISAR and LUPEX respectively. Today, to take the partnership to a higher level, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is visiting India. His visit is aimed at strengthening the partnership between NASA and ISRO. Check here to know all about the objectives of his visit to India.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's Visit to India

After landing in India, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson sounded quite enthusiastic in his X post, recognizing the country's leadership in space exploration. He posted, "Touchdown in India! Ready to embark on a week of engaging meetings and events to grow @NASA's partnership with @isro. India is a leader in space and we're looking forward to a productive visit.” He will be here in India for a week of collaborative meetings and events focused on strengthening the partnership between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The visit will carry forward the commitment made under the U.S. and India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology venture that has been promoted actively by US President Joe Biden. Nelson's itinerary includes visits to various locations in India, notably the Bengaluru-based facilities where the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) spacecraft undergoes testing and integration for its scheduled launch in 2024.

NISAR represents a groundbreaking collaboration between NASA and ISRO. It is the first time that the two agencies have cooperated on hardware development for an Earth-observing mission. This joint Earth-observing mission has great significance as it will provide crucial information about Earth's changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses. The data collected by NISAR will contribute to addressing key global challenges, including climate change, hazard mitigation, agriculture, and more.

As mentioned in the release by NASA, Nelson has also planned to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for meetings with key government officials. During his time in the UAE, he will also participate in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, underlining NASA's role as a global leader in providing decision-makers with critical Earth-science data.

In addition to high-level discussions with space officials, Nelson will also connect with students in both countries, encouraging conversations about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and their roles as members of the Artemis Generation.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 11:20 IST
