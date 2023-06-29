Home Photos Can this geomagnetic storm in 2025 destroy Earth? Know the SHOCKING truth

Can this geomagnetic storm in 2025 destroy Earth? Know the SHOCKING truth

There are fears that a powerful geomagnetic storm in the year 2025 can destroy the Earth. An NYU professor believes there is a likelihood that such an event can happen.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 09:46 IST
Solar flare
In the year 2025, the Sun is expected to reach the peak of its solar cycle, also known as the Solar Maximum. This is the period when its solar activity will be extremely high, with more than 100 sunspots likely to be present at the same time on the Sun.  (Pixabay)
Solar flare photos
1/5 In the year 2025, the Sun is expected to reach the peak of its solar cycle, also known as the Solar Maximum. This is the period when its solar activity will be extremely high, with more than 100 sunspots likely to be present at the same time on the Sun.  (Pixabay)
Solar storm
Such a highly reactive state can blast powerful geomagnetic storms towards our planet. But just how strong can these geomagnetic storms be and what consequences could they bring to our planet? (Pixabay)
Solar storm
2/5 Such a highly reactive state can blast powerful geomagnetic storms towards our planet. But just how strong can these geomagnetic storms be and what consequences could they bring to our planet? (Pixabay)
Aurora Borealis
According to a report by Mashable, NYU professor of engineering, physics, and mathematics Katepalli Sreenivasan has said that there is a 3 percent chance of a Carrington-level occurrence.  (Pixabay)
Aurora Borealis
3/5 According to a report by Mashable, NYU professor of engineering, physics, and mathematics Katepalli Sreenivasan has said that there is a 3 percent chance of a Carrington-level occurrence.  (Pixabay)
Solar storm
That means a G5-class geomagnetic storm can hit the planet in 2025. Such storms are capable of destroying satellites, mobile networks, wireless communications, GPS, and internet services and even cause power grid failures. In short, such an incident can send our planet back to the dark ages.  (NASA)
Solar storm
4/5 That means a G5-class geomagnetic storm can hit the planet in 2025. Such storms are capable of destroying satellites, mobile networks, wireless communications, GPS, and internet services and even cause power grid failures. In short, such an incident can send our planet back to the dark ages.  (NASA)
Solar Storm
But, the chances of such a geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth is still pretty slim, although scientists are not sitting on their laurels. With one and a half years to go, agencies such as ESA, NASA, and NOAA are working on building better predictive tools to know about such solar dangers even before they occur so we can take preventive steps.  (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
5/5 But, the chances of such a geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth is still pretty slim, although scientists are not sitting on their laurels. With one and a half years to go, agencies such as ESA, NASA, and NOAA are working on building better predictive tools to know about such solar dangers even before they occur so we can take preventive steps.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 29 Jun, 09:46 IST

More From This Section

Internet apocalypse coming? Here’s how terrifying solar storms can impact Earth
29 June 2023
TERRIFYING Solar tornado, 14 times the size of Earth, captured on the Sun’s surface!
28 June 2023
Sunspot grows 5X the size of Earth! Solar storm fears rise, reveals NASA Observatory
28 June 2023
Skyscraper-sized asteroid to buzz Earth! Clocked at 42512 kmph by NASA
28 June 2023
Massive solar flare explodes from the Sun, reveals NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory
28 June 2023
AI in space! NASA to roll out ChatGPT-like chatbot for astronauts to talk to spacecraft
26 June 2023
House-size Asteroid MH4 speeding towards Earth! Know how close it will come
26 June 2023
130-foot asteroid 2023 MO2 set to zoom past Earth at a fiery 46370 kmph, NASA reveals
26 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets