OpenAI hosts its first-ever developer conference; Know the 10 key announcements from DevDay

OpenAI, which is largely credited for the generative artificial intelligence frenzy that started after the launch of its ChatGPT chatbot, just concluded its first-ever developer conference. The event, DevDay 2023, was hosted from the SVN West facility in San Francisco, the same city where it is headquartered. Company CEO Sam Altman came on the stage at the start of the keynote session and highlighted the major milestones achieved by the company as well as the way forward. Some key announcements were also made during the event, including the new GPT-4 Turbo, and a new GPT Store. Let us check out the 10 key announcements made during the event.

10 key announcements made at OpenAI DevDay 2023

1. Sam Altman said that 100 million people are using ChatGPT every week. He also highlighted that 92 percent of the Fortune 500 companies and more than 2 million developers were working with APIs of GPT models.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. GPT-4 Turbo: GPT-4 Turbo will be the latest iteration of the company's GPT series of LLMs. The new model has 128,000 token context window and features “better world knowledge” compared to its predecessor. The higher number of token window also ensures that longer and more detailed prompts can be written for it. It accepts images as input, can generate human-quality speech, and has two variants: a text-only version, and a text + images variant.

3. Cheaper LLM: Altman has also made GPT-4 Turbo cheaper than its predecessor. Highlighting that developers told the company that GPT APIs would be used more if they were cheaper, he said that the upcoming LLM would be 3x cheaper for input tokens and 2x cheaper for output tokens. The company is also working on the model's speed to make it “a lot faster”.

4. ChatGPT information update: The chatbot is getting its knowledge updated to April 2023 after being limited to September 2021 ever since its launch. “We will try to never let it get that out of date again,” said Altman.

5. Copyright shield: OpenAI has announced a “copyright shield” through which it aims to protect its customers from any copyright infringement lawsuits for text generated using its GPT Enterprise API users. “We can defend our customers and pay the costs incurred if you face legal claims around copyright infringement,” said Altman. Google also released a similar legal protection recently.

6. Custom ChatGPT: Developers will soon be able to create custom chatbots called GPTs, which are tailored to specific use cases. They can be fitted with filters, custom knowledge, and actions specifying how they should function. This will be a no-code platform. GPTs will be available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise clients, enabling them to create exclusive GPTs for internal usage.

7. “Since launching ChatGPT, people have been asking for ways to customize ChatGPT to fit specific ways that they use it. We launched Custom Instructions in July that let you set some preferences, but requests for more control kept coming. Many power users maintain a list of carefully crafted prompts and instruction sets, manually copying them into ChatGPT. GPTs now do all of that for you,” OpenAI said in a statement shared with The Verge.

8. GPT Store: Later this month, OpenAI is launching a GPT Store. This will be a marketplace where people can sell their custom GPTs. On top of that, Altman announced that the company would “pay people who build the most useful and the most used GPTs”.

9. ChatGPT interface upgrade: ChatGPT has also received a new interface, which has a dark background with the OpenAI logo and the text “How can I help you today?”.

10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also appeared on the stage and spoke about the collaboration with OpenAI. He told Altman, “You guys have built something magical”, to which the OpenAI CEO replied, “I'm excited for us to build AGI together”. AGI refers to Artificial General Intelligence, which is considered the next step for current AI.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!