Perseids Meteor shower: Check when, where and how to watch online

Experience the peak of Perseids Meteor shower this weekend. Know when, where and how to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 09:15 IST
Meteor shower
Perseids Meteor shower to peak this weekend. (NASA Twitter)
Meteor shower
Perseids Meteor shower to peak this weekend. (NASA Twitter)

The most popular time of the year for skywatchers has arrived as we get to experience the peak of the Perseids Meteor shower this weekend. Such celestial events should not be missed because they only happen once a year, and if you are lucky enough to discover a clear black sky, you won't be able to forget the sight. This weekend you will get to experience the best and brightest sight of the shooting stars. Excited? Check out when, where, and how to catch the meteor shower.

What is the Perseids Meteor shower?

According to NASA, the Perseids Meteor usually peak during mid-August. These are considered to be the brightest meteor showers as they frequently leave long "wakes" of light and colour behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere. During peak hours you can see 50-100 meteors every hour.

What is the cause of Perseids Meteor shower?

As weather.com reports, its celestial event which is caused due to Earth passing through debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet's elliptical orbit around the Sun. such particles collide with our atmosphere at speeds up to 59 kilometres per second, resulting in vaporization and creating luminous streaks in the sky, often called 'shooting stars'. This occurs due to high-speed and intense friction.

When and where to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower?

The Perseids Meteor Shower started on July 17 and it will last till August 24. However, they are more illuminated and visible during their peak, which this year will occur between August 11 to August 13. During this time, you will be seeing around 100 meteors per hour. The perfect time to catch the view of meteor showers is between midnight to sunrise, as per reports, it will be visible at 1:28 PM IST ( 1:58  AM PT/ 12 AM EDT) on August 13.

The meteor shower will be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere. It will be originating from the identical celestial region as the Perseus constellation. Find a place where the sky is very dark and with minimum cloud cover so you don't miss the amazing sight.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 09:14 IST
Tags:

