Home Photos Want a job at NASA? Here is what you can do

Want a job at NASA? Here is what you can do

If you want to work at NASA, you should know what is available there and what experience and qualifications are required.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 14:41 IST
NASA
NASA, the United States government agency dedicated to outer space exploration, engages in a wide spectrum of activities encompassing science, technology, and engineering. Through its endeavors, NASA conducts valuable scientific investigations aimed at deepening our understanding of Earth, leading to advancements that drive progress in the realm of space exploration. So, if you want a job at NASA, you will have to make sure your application has what is required by the space agency. (Pexels)
1/6 NASA, the United States government agency dedicated to outer space exploration, engages in a wide spectrum of activities encompassing science, technology, and engineering. Through its endeavors, NASA conducts valuable scientific investigations aimed at deepening our understanding of Earth, leading to advancements that drive progress in the realm of space exploration. So, if you want a job at NASA, you will have to make sure your application has what is required by the space agency. (Pexels)
NASA
Prior to initiating the application procedure, it is essential to ready your resume and craft a cover letter in preparation for the interview phase. Additionally, ensure that you possess any pertinent documents required. The organization tends to favor candidates who hold degrees from accredited institutions and possess valid professional background. Although NASA's employment criteria are generally non-negotiable, they do take into account previous experience for specific roles. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Prior to initiating the application procedure, it is essential to ready your resume and craft a cover letter in preparation for the interview phase. Additionally, ensure that you possess any pertinent documents required. The organization tends to favor candidates who hold degrees from accredited institutions and possess valid professional background. Although NASA's employment criteria are generally non-negotiable, they do take into account previous experience for specific roles. (Pexels)
NASA
You can submit your applications for available roles through USA Jobs, the official website of the US Federal Government for recruiting fresh personnel. NASA offers a variety of opportunities, including full-time, short-term, or seasonal positions. Additionally, you have the option to apply for internships or fellowships. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 You can submit your applications for available roles through USA Jobs, the official website of the US Federal Government for recruiting fresh personnel. NASA offers a variety of opportunities, including full-time, short-term, or seasonal positions. Additionally, you have the option to apply for internships or fellowships. (Pexels)
NASA
NASA encompasses a diverse range of roles. Beyond scientists, engineers, and programmers, there are positions such as accountants, secretaries, librarians, cooks, security guards, and more. Essentially, if you can think of a job, NASA likely has a need for it in some capacity.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 NASA encompasses a diverse range of roles. Beyond scientists, engineers, and programmers, there are positions such as accountants, secretaries, librarians, cooks, security guards, and more. Essentially, if you can think of a job, NASA likely has a need for it in some capacity.  (Pexels)
NASA
Scientists typically hold a Ph.D. degree in a field pertinent to NASA, often joining in their mid-twenties. Engineers and programmers may join either directly after college or at later stages in their professional journeys.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Scientists typically hold a Ph.D. degree in a field pertinent to NASA, often joining in their mid-twenties. Engineers and programmers may join either directly after college or at later stages in their professional journeys.  (Pexels)
NASA
If you are interested in working at NASA someday, you should prepare broadly. If you're interested in technical positions you should work hard on math, the sciences (especially physics), and computers.  (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 If you are interested in working at NASA someday, you should prepare broadly. If you're interested in technical positions you should work hard on math, the sciences (especially physics), and computers.  (Pexels)
First Published Date: 06 Aug, 14:41 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid Impact: ESA's Hera to go on space hunt
06 August 2023
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
06 August 2023
Has NASA found any Earth-threatening Asteroids?
05 August 2023
What is Betelgeuse? NASA explains
05 August 2023
‘City killers’ and half-giraffes: how many scary asteroids really go past Earth every year?
05 August 2023
1200-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks set for close encounter with Earth
04 August 2023
Empire State Building-sized asteroid set for Earth flyby! Know close approach details
04 August 2023
Asteroid 2020 PN1's orbit will bring it close to Earth today! Close encounter in offing
03 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets