Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: A sneak peek at the soon-to-be-launched devices

Samsung is all set to captivate tech enthusiasts once again with its highly anticipated event, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, scheduled for July 26. From foldable smartphones to watch, take a sneak peek at what is coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:39 IST
Let's take a look at what's likely to be in store at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. (AFP)
Let's take a look at what's likely to be in store at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. (AFP)

Samsung is all set to captivate tech enthusiasts once again with its highly anticipated event, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, scheduled for July 26. The event promises to unveil a range of cutting-edge devices, including new Android tablets, wearables, and most excitingly, the fifth generation of Samsung's folding phones.

For those eager to get their hands on these futuristic gadgets, pre-registration is available on Samsung's website, offering exclusive access to pre-order discounts. This year's Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be nothing short of spectacular, with the introduction of innovative folding devices, extensions to the Galaxy Watch range, and a new high-end tablet.

Here's a sneak peek at what's likely to be in store at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023:

1. Galaxy Z Fold 5

The star of the show will be the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which comes with some exciting improvements. This foldable phone will have a new hinge mechanism that allows it to fold completely flat when closed, making it more convenient and sleeker. The device is said to be an incremental upgrade, maintaining a similar price range to its predecessors.

2. Galaxy Z Flip 5

Another highlight will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, known for its popularity and affordability. The new model will feature a larger cover screen, making it easier to use without having to flip it open constantly. This upgrade is expected to reduce distractions and possibly improve battery life.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

For smartwatch enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be a must-see. It will be released in two variations: the standard Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic. The Classic version will reintroduce the rotating bezel, a beloved feature from previous versions. The watches will come with the new One UI 5 Watch skin, likely built on Wear OS 3, and will offer numerous health features, including personalized heart rate zones and improved sleep tracking.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung aims to keep up with its competitors with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9, a new high-end tablet. With Android tablets gaining popularity in 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 will come in three models, including Plus and Ultra variants. While the design changes may be minimal, these tablets will likely feature improved specifications. Notably, the basic S9 may boast an OLED screen, giving it an edge over rival tablets with LCD displays.

While the Galaxy Buds 3 won't make an appearance at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, fans can expect to see them launch alongside the brand-new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in August.

In short, With exciting new devices on the horizon, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 promises to be a thrilling event for tech enthusiasts. Stay tuned for the official unveiling of these innovative gadgets that are set to redefine the smartphone and tech market!

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 16:12 IST
