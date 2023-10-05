 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 58,999 in India with Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹58,999
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
Android v10 (Q)
8000 mAh
6 GB
498 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in India is Rs. 58,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver and Mystic Navy. ...Read More

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Navy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Weight

    498 grams

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Navy

  • Width

    165.3 mm

  • Height

    253.8 mm

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.92 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    September 7, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

  • Camera

    13 MP + 5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 102 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

