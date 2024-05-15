Nothing will add 'ChatGPT power' to all earbuds including CMF earphones- Here's what users can do

Nothing, the London-based smartphone brand, has announced the expansion of ChatGPT integration across its entire audio device lineup and the earphones launched under its CMF brand. This move aims to provide users with enhanced accessibility to OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot directly through their earphones.

Expansion of ChatGPT Integration:

Last month, Nothing unveiled its first wireless earphones, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A, featuring native integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. Users could easily trigger the chatbot by pinching the stem of the device. Building upon this, Nothing has now extended the ChatGPT integration to include all earphones under its brand.

The official announcement was made via Nothing's X handle (formerly Twitter), which outlined the earphones set to receive the ChatGPT feature. The list encompasses Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro, indicating a comprehensive integration strategy.

Opt-In Process and Compatibility:

However, accessing ChatGPT via earphones involves a double opt-in process. Users are required to download the ChatGPT app on their smartphones and configure the trigger through the Nothing X app. Additionally, the integration is contingent upon pairing the earphones with Nothing's smartphones. Once these prerequisites are met, users can seamlessly interact with the AI model without the need for their phone.

Functionality and Future Improvements:

ChatGPT integration empowers users to pose verbal queries to the chatbot and receive responses directly through their earphones. As OpenAI introduces advancements like the GPT-4o model, featuring real-time verbal conversations and emotive voices, the functionality of ChatGPT integration is expected to evolve further. Real-time video processing capabilities enable users to present visuals to the chatbot for instant feedback.

While the newly expanded list excludes the previously integrated Nothing Ear and Ear A earphones, which already boast ChatGPT integration, the move underscores Nothing's commitment to enhancing user experience across its audio device range. With an emphasis on accessibility and functionality, Nothing aims to redefine the interaction between users and AI within the realm of audio technology.

