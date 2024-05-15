 Nothing will add 'ChatGPT power' to all earbuds including CMF earphones- Here's what users can do | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Nothing will add 'ChatGPT power' to all earbuds including CMF earphones- Here's what users can do

Nothing will add 'ChatGPT power' to all earbuds including CMF earphones- Here's what users can do

Nothing, the London-based smartphone brand, announces the extension of ChatGPT integration to all earphones in its product range, offering users direct access to OpenAI's AI chatbot through their audio devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 12:16 IST
Nothing expands ChatGPT integration
Nothing's latest move to integrate ChatGPT across its earphone lineup signals a commitment to enhancing user interaction with AI in audio technology. (Nothing)

Nothing, the London-based smartphone brand, has announced the expansion of ChatGPT integration across its entire audio device lineup and the earphones launched under its CMF brand. This move aims to provide users with enhanced accessibility to OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot directly through their earphones.

Expansion of ChatGPT Integration:

Last month, Nothing unveiled its first wireless earphones, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A, featuring native integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. Users could easily trigger the chatbot by pinching the stem of the device. Building upon this, Nothing has now extended the ChatGPT integration to include all earphones under its brand.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G
  • Glazed Green
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹36,850
Check details
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
15% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹33,999₹39,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,798₹39,990
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The official announcement was made via Nothing's X handle (formerly Twitter), which outlined the earphones set to receive the ChatGPT feature. The list encompasses Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro, indicating a comprehensive integration strategy.

Opt-In Process and Compatibility:

However, accessing ChatGPT via earphones involves a double opt-in process. Users are required to download the ChatGPT app on their smartphones and configure the trigger through the Nothing X app. Additionally, the integration is contingent upon pairing the earphones with Nothing's smartphones. Once these prerequisites are met, users can seamlessly interact with the AI model without the need for their phone.

Functionality and Future Improvements:

ChatGPT integration empowers users to pose verbal queries to the chatbot and receive responses directly through their earphones. As OpenAI introduces advancements like the GPT-4o model, featuring real-time verbal conversations and emotive voices, the functionality of ChatGPT integration is expected to evolve further. Real-time video processing capabilities enable users to present visuals to the chatbot for instant feedback.

While the newly expanded list excludes the previously integrated Nothing Ear and Ear A earphones, which already boast ChatGPT integration, the move underscores Nothing's commitment to enhancing user experience across its audio device range. With an emphasis on accessibility and functionality, Nothing aims to redefine the interaction between users and AI within the realm of audio technology.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 12:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live apple ipod is dead, but check out these ipod alternatives- from walkman to mighty vibe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, Boat Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Mother's day gifts ideas: From Ubon, boAt Rockerz to OnePlus, check top 5 neckband earphones
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Your old TV just became a powerful PC with computing sticks
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets