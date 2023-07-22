 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 70,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G now with free delivery.
10
Score
Last updated: 22 July 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabS85G_Capacity_8000mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS85G_RAM_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS85G_ScreenSize_11inches(27.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37168/heroimage/149384-v3-samsung-galaxy-tab-s8-5g-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS85G_3
Key Specs
₹70,999
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
8000 mAh
8 GB
507 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G in India is Rs. 70,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G can be purchased for Rs. 72,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Graphite and Pink Gold. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5g Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 80 minutes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 48 Hours(4G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • TalkTime

    Up to 48 Hours(4G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Weight

    507 grams

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Width

    165.3 mm

  • Height

    253.8 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.92 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8 5G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 101 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G News

The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5g