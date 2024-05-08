 Samsung Galaxy J Max Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy J Max

Samsung Galaxy J Max is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1.5 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J Max from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J Max now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
Key Specs
₹6,990
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1.5 GB
289 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy J Max Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy J Max in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Samsung Galaxy J Max base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy J Max

(1.5 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Out of Stock

  8 GB RAM
  4 GB RAM
  8 GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy J Max Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 21 Hours(3G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Width

    108.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Gold

  • Weight

    289 grams

  • Thickness

    8.7 mm

  • Height

    186.9 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.11 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy J Max

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Launch Date

    July 28, 2016 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC8830

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 3.9 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 200 GB
    Samsung Galaxy J Max