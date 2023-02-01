    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Galaxy S23 launching tonight, Galaxy Book 3, India price and specs
    LIVE UPDATES

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Galaxy S23 launching tonight, Galaxy Book 3, India price and specs

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung to launch the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series tonight. India price and sale date to be revealed.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 20:19 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro news
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops tonight. The Galaxy S23 series leaks have revealed a couple of big upgrades this year, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted CPU, a new 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a new refined design

    ...Read More
    01 Feb 2023, 08:19 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak

    As per reports, both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to lose the camera bump and get floating camera lenses, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    01 Feb 2023, 07:52 PM IST

    New 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

    Galaxy S22 Ultra
    The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main camera with OIS, a secondary 10MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 10X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 40MP camera sits at the front for selfies.  (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Galaxy S22 Ultra
    The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main camera with OIS, a secondary 10MP telephoto camera with 3X zoom, another 10MP telephoto camera with 10X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 40MP camera sits at the front for selfies.  (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    Samsung could use the recently launched 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S23 series.

    01 Feb 2023, 07:50 PM IST

    Samsung to also launch Galaxy Book 3

    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (Amritanshu/HT Tech)

    Galaxy Book 3 laptops to be also launched at tonight's event. Ultra model tipped for creators, 13th Gen Intel processors also planned.

    01 Feb 2023, 07:42 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch tonight

    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1. (Winfuture)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1. (Winfuture)

    The Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled to the world tonight. Leaks reveal some big upgrades on the inside. 

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 19:42 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features