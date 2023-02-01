Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Galaxy S23 launching tonight, Galaxy Book 3, India price and specs

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops tonight. The Galaxy S23 series leaks have revealed a couple of big upgrades this year, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted CPU, a new 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a new refined design for the vanilla Galaxy S23 models. Samsung is also launching the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMOLED displays as standard across the range.