Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Galaxy S23 launching tonight, Galaxy Book 3, India price and specs
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series along with the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops tonight. The Galaxy S23 series leaks have revealed a couple of big upgrades this year, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted CPU, a new 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a new refined design...Read More
Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak
As per reports, both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to lose the camera bump and get floating camera lenses, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
New 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung could use the recently launched 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S23 series.
Samsung to also launch Galaxy Book 3
Galaxy Book 3 laptops to be also launched at tonight's event. Ultra model tipped for creators, 13th Gen Intel processors also planned.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch tonight
The Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled to the world tonight. Leaks reveal some big upgrades on the inside.
