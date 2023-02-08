    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Secret Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 shatters mysteriously in space, spews dangerous debris

    Secret Russian satellite Kosmos 2499 shatters mysteriously in space, spews dangerous debris

    A mysterious Russian satellite, Kosmos 2499, broke apart last month depositing space debris in Earth’s orbit. While no one knows how it blew up, the mysteries around the satellite go far deeper.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 16:48 IST
    5 asteroids, including a 305 feet giant space rock to buzz Earth soon!
    asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 AT - NASA has warned that the asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 AT will make its closest approach to Earth today, January 20, at a distance of 4,4 million kilometers. It is nearly as big as a bus with a width of 42 feet. It is already hurtling towards the planet at a speed of 26039 kilometers per hour.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    Asteroids
    2/5 Asteroid 2023 AE1 - A relatively small asteroid with a size of 40 feet will fly past Earth by a very close margin on January 22. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 AE1, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 1.4 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 19933 kilometers per hour.  (Bloomberg)
    asteroids
    3/5 Asteroid 2019 BO2 – Another asteroid named 2019 BO2 will make its closest approach to Earth on January 24 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 67 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 58345 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2019 BZ4 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2019 BZ4. According to NASA, it is the size of a house with a width of 62 feet. It is expected to fly past Earth closely on January 24 at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a speedy 20171 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2023 AQ1 - The fifth and largest asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 AQ1 is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on January 25. Asteroid 2023 AQ1 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 56507 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 137 feet and 305 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth a distance of just 3.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
    space debris
    View all Images
    A Russian satellite has mysteriously broken apart and caused more space debris in the Earth’s orbit. (AP)

    A mysterious event was reported last month in the Earth's orbital space. On January 4, a mysterious Russian satellite, Kosmos 2499, broke apart in space. The reason behind it breaking apart has not been discovered and it is not sure whether a collision with another satellite, micrometeorites bombardment or some other reason was behind the collapse of the satellite. After breaking apart, the satellite has added to the growing problem of space debris, making it even more dangerous for future space flights and satellite launches. However, what is strangest amid it all is that the satellite itself is shrouded in mystery.

    The confirmation of the break up of the satellite came from 18th Space Defense Squadron, a United States Space Force Space Domain Awareness unit. It tweeted on February 6, “#18SDS has confirmed the breakup of COSMOS 2499 (#39765, 2014-028E) - occurred Jan 4, 2023 at appx 0357 UTC. Tracking 85 associated pieces at est 1169 km altitude - analysis ongoing”.

    The space debris problem

    The satellite has contributed to 85 trackable pieces of debris. The space debris has been deposited at a height of 1169 kilometers. At such a height, it will take the atmosphere at least 100 years or more to drag down the pieces and burn them in the air. This means that this debris will become a long term problem for any future space mission from Earth.

    The biggest problem with space debris is that a satellite or a spacecraft can hit it while going out or during reentry and it can destroy the high-speed space vehicle causing fatal casualties.

    Mystery around Kosmos 2499

    While space debris is a significant issue to emerge out of the incident, a larger question is around the satellite itself. The satellite was launched to Earth's orbit in 2014 on a Russian rocket vehicle, however, this particular satellite was not even mentioned in the launch manifest, according to a report by Space.com.

    Initially, US satellite trackers identified the object as a piece of debris named Object E. But after the object began maneuvering, it was reclassified as payload Kosmos 2499 (with a translated spelling COSMOS 2499). Throughout its tenure, the satellite was seen approaching its rocket stage multiple times, leading US astronomers to believe that Russia could be testing tech that can allow its satellites to chase and disable other satellites. Russia has refuted such claims.

    It is not known what the satellite's purpose was but it is believed that the satellite could have gone inactive and broken down remotely from the Earth.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 16:47 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way