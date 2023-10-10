Icon
Home Tech News Solar flare erupts on Sun, detects NASA; blackouts over Australia, Solar storm likely

Solar flare erupts on Sun, detects NASA; blackouts over Australia, Solar storm likely

A solar flare erupted on the Sun and sparked radio blackouts over the region of Australia and New Zealand. It also raised fears of a solar storm. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has taken images of this chaotic event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 11:18 IST
Icon
Do all solar activities like solar storms, CME, impact Earth? This is what NASA says
Solar Storm
1/5 Sun is a source of energy and a lot of activities keep on happening on the fireball. But can Earth be impacted by solar activities? Before we tell you that, it is important to know what solar activity is? According to NASA, solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, and solar energetic particles are all forms of solar activity. All solar activity is driven by the solar magnetic field. (NASA)
Solar Storm
2/5 Solar flares impact Earth only when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth. Because flares are made of photons, they travel out directly from the flare site, so if we can see the flare, we can be impacted by it. (Pixabay)
Solar Storm
3/5 Coronal mass ejections, also called CMEs, are large clouds of plasma and magnetic field that erupt from the sun. These clouds can erupt in any direction, and then continue on in that direction, plowing right through the solar wind. Only when the cloud is aimed at Earth will the CME hit Earth and therefore cause impacts. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 High-speed solar wind streams come from areas on the sun known as coronal holes. These holes can form anywhere on the sun and usually, only when they are closer to the solar equator, do the winds they produce impact Earth. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Solar energetic particles are high-energy charged particles, primarily thought to be released by shocks formed at the front of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. When a CME cloud plows through the solar wind, high velocity solar energetic particles can be produced and because they are charged, they must follow the magnetic field lines that pervade the space between the Sun and the Earth. Therefore, only the charged particles that follow magnetic field lines that intersect the Earth will result in impacts. (NASA)
Solar Storm
icon View all Images
The solar flare was noted to be of M1.18 intensity. (NASA/SDO)

Despite multiple close calls, we have been quite lucky when it comes to solar storms. Even as multiple solar flares have erupted over the last 10 days, only one released a coronal mass ejection (CME) that made its way to the Earth. However, things can now change with the latest eruption that took place in the sunspot region AR3452. The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory detected the eruption, and as per reports, it took place on the eastern limb of the Sun. If there was any CME directed towards the Sun, there would be another solar storm event in the next 48 hours.

The official X account of Space Weather Live, a website monitoring solar storms and other space weather-related phenomena, posted about it at 8 AM, today, October 10. The post mentioned, “Moderate M1.61 flare from sunspot region 3452”, highlighting the intensity of the event. NASA also shared a video of the event.

We are now on WhatsApp! Click to join now.

Solar flare explodes, sparks blackouts over Australia

A separate post was also made minutes earlier where it alerted about a “Minor R1 radio blackout in progress” over Australia and New Zealand, as a result of the extreme ultraviolet radiation coming from the solar flare. This shortwave radio blackout persisted for a brief period and might have resulted in communication disruptions for drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders. It also remains to be seen if the Earth suffers a solar storm strike from this incident.

Luckily, the eruption occurred on the edge of the eastern limb of the Sun, and as the NASA video shows, any CME impact may fall out of the Earth's strike zone. But nothing can be confirmed before the solar storm forecast models give their predictions. Considering the intensity of the solar flare, it is assumed that even if a solar storm does occur, it will be a minor event.

The tech behind solar observation

While many space agencies from NASA with its Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) keep track of Sun-based weather phenomena, one that particularly stands out is the DSCOVR satellite by NOAA. The satellite became operational in 2016 and tracks different measurements of the Sun and its atmosphere including temperature, speed, density, degree of orientation, and frequency of the solar particles. The recovered data is then run through the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 11:18 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TM3 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid to come closer than the Moon! NASA reveals details of close approach
10 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW: NASA has designated this asteroid as 2023 TW. The size of this asteroid is 42 feet and it is as big as the size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 793000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 9. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 27695 kilometers per hour.
140-foot asteroid, along with other 4 asteroids, approaching Earth! NASA reveals data
09 October 2023
Geomagnetic storm Alert: According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has identified a sunspot, AR3451, with a ‘beta-gamma’ magnetic field that could lead to M-class solar flares.These solar flares are directed towards Earth and that can eventually lead to a geomagnetic storm, or even more, on our planet.
Sun set to spark Geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA revealed
09 October 2023
Sunspot AR3451 harbours a “beta-gamma” magnetic field that could trigger solar flares, as per the report.
Solar flare alert! NASA observatory reveals threat of M-class flare
09 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TL belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
140-foot asteroid set for a close call with Earth, reveals NASA
09 October 2023
Lance Bass emphasizes that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse, or any other eclipse.
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023: Check NASA guidelines to protect your eyes and where to watch
08 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TR1:&nbsp; According to the data revealed by NASA JPL, an asteroid of around the size of a car is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 108,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 12 Feet. It is approaching Earth with a speed of 71961 kilometers per hour.
46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more
07 October 2023
The revelation came in 2021 when the Parker Solar Probe executed a routine flyby of Venus.
Shocking find by NASA Parker Solar Probe; Lightning on Venus may be meteors crashing
07 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon