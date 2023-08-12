Home Tech News Twitter begins shifting towards X.com; iPhone users see changed URLs

Twitter begins shifting towards X.com; iPhone users see changed URLs

According to reports, X (formerly Twitter) might have begun a shift towards X.com. Some users have noticed that copy-pasting URLs from the share sheet in X iOS app for iPhone users is generating links with the new domain.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 09:51 IST
X
X (formerly Twitter) is moving towards X.com on iOS, but web URLs are still redirecting to twitter.com. (Bloomberg)
X
X (formerly Twitter) is moving towards X.com on iOS, but web URLs are still redirecting to twitter.com. (Bloomberg)

Twitter underwent a massive rebranding exercise recently to change its name and logo to X. The company replaced the logos on the website and the apps as well as its own headquarters. Names were changed of all the associate products such as Twitter Blue subscription became X Blue subscription and TweetDeck became XPro. But it appears that the transition is not complete yet. According to reports, some users have observed that the URLs generated from the share sheet of the X app on iOS start with X.com instead of the familiar twitter.com. So far the change has only been seen in the iPhone OS and both web links and the Android app continue to show the usual domain. But that can also change in the near future.

The report comes from Jay Peters at The Verge who said, “When I copy post URLs from the share sheet in the X iOS app, they're on my clipboard as x.com links, not twitter.com”. Interestingly, earlier, X owner Elon Musk had explained that X.com will redirect to Twitter. But at the time, there was no mention of a domain shift.

X.com to replace the Twitter domain?

The move appears to be logical given that the company is replacing the traces of the word Twitter from the company records altogether. In April, Musk registered Twitter as X.corp, which is considered the first step towards changing the platform.

We tried testing on both Android and on the web whether changing the twitter.com part of the URL from any profile or post would take us to the original source and still stay as x.com. While we were still able to get to our destination, the URL always changed to Twitter. So, this shift could either be a limited test or just the first phase of the shift to x.com, but the change will likely come to the website and the Android apps soon as well.

Musk, along with CEO Linda Yaccarino, is trying to turn X into an everything app that is similar to WeChat in China. It will be an app that will house social media, videos, shopping, payments, and more all inside the same interface and users never have to leave it. The new brand identity could be related to the creation of that distinct platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 09:51 IST
