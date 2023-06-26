Home Tech News Upcoming Apple products in 2023: Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Pro and iPhone 15

Upcoming Apple products in 2023: Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Pro and iPhone 15

Apple is expected to unveil several new devices later this year in a special event - Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Pro and iPhone 15 .

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 19:14 IST
Apple products on display at the Apple retail store at Saket. (PTI)

At the Worldwide Developer Conference 2023, Apple impressed us with the Vision Pro headset, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the big launch event during the Fall of 2023. Notably, while WWDC is mostly about software, the real Apple event is in September when all the hardware is launched. Notably, among the gadgets Apple is planning to introduce are Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 9, iPhone 15 and more.

Apple is working on new smartwatches with the codenames N207, N208, and N210, according to Mark Gurman in Bloomberg's Power On newsletter. He believes that the first two are part of the Apple Watch 9 series, while the third one is most likely the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra.

Unfortunately, the report didn't provide any details about these new smartwatches. However, it is expected that Apple will keep the design similar to the current one, as it is popular and they don't change it too often.

In addition to the smartwatches, Apple might also release a new iPad Pro with an OLED screen and an iPad Air. The new iPad Pro will probably be a faster version of the current model. There might also be new MacBook Pro models: a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M3 chip, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chipset, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chipset. According to Gurman, all of these devices will be available by the end of this year or early 2024.

Gurman also hinted that Apple might introduce a larger iMac, possibly a 30-inch model, in addition to the recently released 24-inch iMac. If the rumors are true, this new iMac could replace the 27-inch Intel Mac Pro and have a powerful Xeon CPU. It is also expected that Apple may release the AirPods Pro, along with new Apple TV and other smart home products.

Exciting times are definitely in store for Apple fans!

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 19:13 IST
