Icon
Home Tech News What to know about October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

What to know about October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Millions in the Americas will witness an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, with the moon passing in front of the sun.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 11:06 IST
Icon
265-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks rushing towards Earth for close approach
solar eclipse
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SN1 - Asteroid 2023 SN1, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by today, September 20. The asteroid has a width of just 15 feet. It is travelling at a speed of 58306 kilometers per hour. The space rock will make its closest approach at just 332,000 kilometers, a distance that is even closer than the Moon is! (Pexels)
solar eclipse
2/5 Asteroid 2023 RP9 – Asteroid 2023 RP9, which is almost 90 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. This space rock is moving at a blistering speed of 47678 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 881,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
solar eclipse
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RA8 – Asteroid 2023 RA8 will also make its closest approach to Earth today, September 20. In terms of size, it is almost 65 feet and 144 feet wide. As per NASA, Asteroid 2023 RA8 will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 23719 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
solar eclipse
4/5 Asteroid 2023 ST – Yet another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 ST will make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, September 21. The asteroid, with a width between 52 feet and 118 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of just 818,522 kilometers and a blistering speed of nearly 82761 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 SJ – Asteroid 2023 SJ, with a width between 118 feet and 265 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 21. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 59341 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of about 6.4 million kilometers. (Unsplash)
solar eclipse
View all Images
People watch the solar eclipse on the lawn of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2017. (REUTERS)

Millions of people in the Americas will be in a position to witness an astronomical treat on Oct. 14 with a solar eclipse in which - weather permitting - the moon will be seen passing in front of the sun.

The eclipse is due to be visible along a path covering parts of the United States, Mexico and several countries in Central America and South America.

Here is an explanation of the type of solar eclipse that will occur and where it will be visible.

WHAT IS AN ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon journeys between Earth and the sun, blocking the view along a small path of Earth of some or all of the sun's face as it passes. The one that will occur on Oct. 14 is a type called an "annular solar eclipse." This occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun at a time when the moon is at or close to its farthest point from our planet. It does not completely obscure the face of the sun, unlike in a total solar eclipse.

WHY DOES IT LOOK LIKE A RING OF FIRE?

Because the moon is farther than usual from Earth during an annular solar eclipse, the moon will not completely obscure the sun, instead looking like a dark disk superimposed atop the sun's larger, bright face in the sky. As a result, the eclipse will momentarily look like a ring of fire surrounding the dark disc of the moon. A total solar eclipse is due to occur on April 8, 2024, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

WHERE WILL IT BE VISIBLE AND WHAT IS ITS PATH?

According to the U.S. space agency NASA, the path in the United States where the maximum obscuring of the sun will occur on Oct. 14 runs through parts of several states beginning at 9:13 a.m. PDT (12:13 p.m. EDT/1613 GMT) in Oregon, then California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The path then crosses over parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean. People in much larger parts of North America, Central America and South America will be able to see lesser obscuring of the sun - still an impressive sight.

HOW BIG ARE THE EARTH, MOON AND SUN?

The moon will nearly cover the sun's face, as visible from Earth, only because the moon - in actuality much smaller than the sun - is so much closer to our planet. The moon's diameter is 2,159 miles (3,476 km), compared to the sun's diameter of about 865,000 miles (1.4 million km) and Earth's diameter of 7,918 miles (12,742 km).

WHAT IS THE SAFEST WAY TO WATCH AN ECLIPSE?

Experts warn that it is unsafe to look directly at the bright sun without using specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, risking eye injury. Because the sun is never fully blocked by the moon in an annular solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at it without such eye protection. Viewing it through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope without making use of a special-purpose solar filter can cause severe eye injury, according to these experts. They advise using safe solar viewing glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times during an annular solar eclipse, noting that regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun.

HOW DO SOLAR ECLIPSES DIFFER FROM LUNAR ECLIPSES?

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth is positioned between the moon and the sun and our planet's shadow is cast upon the lunar surface. This leaves the moon looking dim from Earth, sometimes with a reddish color. Lunar eclipses are visible from half of Earth, a much wide area than solar eclipses.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 11:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon