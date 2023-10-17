Icon
Amazon sale 2023: From boAt to Jabra, check out the discounts on top TWS earbuds

Amazon sale 2023: From boAt to Jabra, check out the discounts on top TWS earbuds

Amazon sale is offering a golden opportunity to snag TWS earbuds at amazing rates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 18:07 IST
Amazon sale 2023: The most amazing sale of the year is here and it's a great time for tech-savvy shoppers. Among the exciting deals and discounts, one standout category is TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness junkie, or simply seeking to elevate your audio experience, this sale offers a golden opportunity to snag TWS earbuds at prices that won't break the bank. Take a look at these 5 amazing TWS earbuds below:

JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds

The JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds offer a fantastic deal for fitness enthusiasts. These wireless workout earbuds come with features such as C3 Clear Calling, a secure ear hook sport design, 32-plus hours of Bluetooth playtime, and three EQ sound settings. With a 45 percent discount, they are available at just Rs.2999, down from the original price of Rs.5499. Moreover, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 750 if you use an SBI Debit Card for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds

For those seeking premium wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds provide an excellent choice. These earphones offer active noise canceling, comfortable Bluetooth connectivity, Spotify Tap Playback, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. With a 50 percent discount during the Amazon sale, they are available at Rs.5001, down from the original price of Rs.9990. Additionally, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Wireless Earbuds

The pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly option for those looking for immersive sound and convenience. These TWS earbuds offer 32 hours of playtime, clear call quality, Bluetooth V5.1, type-C fast charging, voice assistant support, and an IPX4 water-resistant rating. With a substantial 79 discount, they are priced at just Rs.549, significantly reduced from the original price of Rs.2599. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000 during the Amazon sale.

boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds offer impressive features like 50 hours of playtime, quad microphones with ENx technology, low latency mode, 13mm drivers, and IPX4 water resistance. With a massive 76% discount, they are available for just Rs.1099, down from the original price of Rs.4490 during the Amazon sale. You can further enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to INR 1,250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. These earbuds also come in a sleek classic black design.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds provide an excellent audio experience with features like up to 25dB active noise cancellation, 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, and a 36-hour playback with the charging case. These earbuds are designed with four microphones and have an IP55 rating. They are available at a 24 percent discount, priced at Rs.2499, down from the original price of Rs.3299 during the Amazon sale. To make the deal even sweeter, there's a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 18:07 IST
