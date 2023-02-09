Apple Watch Series 9 launch: What we know so far; Check expected price, specifications

It has just been a few months since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 which had features like skin temperature sensor, low power mode, crash detection feature and more. But the smartwatch disappointed some fans who were expecting a major design change and hardware upgrades. And now, the world is looking towards the Apple Watch Series 9 and are hoping for some big changes this year. Although the smartwatch launch is not anytime soon, rumors and leaks have already begun doing the rounds. So, what do we know about the upcoming Apple watch? Check out the details.

Apple Watch Series 9: Expected price and release date

Do note that the information provided here is based on past trends and not any official announcements. However, looking at the past launch dates, it becomes easy to predict when the Apple Watch Series 9 might be launched. In the last six years, every Apple smartwatch has been released alongside the new iPhone lineup in the first or second week of September. It is expected that the same schedule will be followed this year as well.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was priced at Rs. 45,900 which had a slight price hike compared to its predecessor. It is believed that for this year's smartwatch, Apple might stick to the similar price and it would be available under Rs. 50,000.

Apple Watch Series 9: Rumored specifications

One of the biggest rumors is around a design change for the Apple Watch Series 9. This year, the Apple Watch Ultra was introduced, which among many stunning features also had a unique design. The Ultra model got a flat design, which was rumored for the standard model ever since Apple Watch Series 7. It is believed that this design integration can finally happen this year.

There is also a likelihood that the Apple Watch Series 9 can get an action button which is also featured on the Ultra series. This button is placed on the opposite end of Ultra and can trigger a bunch of tasks. The upcoming smartwatch is also expected to get the S9 chipset. Some farfetched rumors also claim that a Neural Engine built into the chipset is also possible.

Some leaks also claim that the smartwatch can get a MicroLED display and can become the first Apple product to showcase a shift from current display technology. The belief is on the basis that Apple Watch was also the first device to get the OLED display, even before the iPhone. Finally, there are also rumors that the Apple Watch Series 9 could finally get 5G support.

It should be noted that all the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors around the product. Apple may or may not consider any of these upgrades for its device.