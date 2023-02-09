    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News Apple Watch Series 9 launch: What we know so far; Check expected price, specifications

    Apple Watch Series 9 launch: What we know so far; Check expected price, specifications

    Even as the Apple Watch Series 9 launch is months away, rumors and leaks have already started appearing at a fast pace. Check what we know about the upcoming smartwatch including expected price and specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 18:12 IST
    Check Apple Watch Series 8 price on launch and EVERYTHING else in 5 points
    image caption
    1/5 Apple has launched three new Apple Watch models - the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, the most upgraded version of all.  (Apple)
    image caption
    2/5 The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with the new body temperature sensor as well as the new Cycle Tracking features for women health. It includes information about ovulation. Moreover, it also supports Car Crash detection. It can offer up to 36 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode. (Apple)
    image caption
    3/5 The Apple Watch SE has the same crash detection feature. It has the same SoC as the Series 8, that means it is 20 percent faster than the previous version. (Apple)
    Apple Watch
    4/5 Apple Watch Ultra is for extreme athletes, including ultra marathoners, expert divers and others. Here, the side button is designed to work even when you are wearing gloves. Moreover, there are two speakers and microphones too to get good quality calls. It gets up to 36 hours of life on a single charge
    image caption
    5/5 Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular, while the Apple Watch Utlra costs $799 (Rs. 89,900).  (Apple)
    Apple Watch Series 8
    View all Images
    Check everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. (Representative Photo) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    It has just been a few months since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 which had features like skin temperature sensor, low power mode, crash detection feature and more. But the smartwatch disappointed some fans who were expecting a major design change and hardware upgrades. And now, the world is looking towards the Apple Watch Series 9 and are hoping for some big changes this year. Although the smartwatch launch is not anytime soon, rumors and leaks have already begun doing the rounds. So, what do we know about the upcoming Apple watch? Check out the details.

    Apple Watch Series 9: Expected price and release date

    Do note that the information provided here is based on past trends and not any official announcements. However, looking at the past launch dates, it becomes easy to predict when the Apple Watch Series 9 might be launched. In the last six years, every Apple smartwatch has been released alongside the new iPhone lineup in the first or second week of September. It is expected that the same schedule will be followed this year as well.

    The Apple Watch Series 8 was priced at Rs. 45,900 which had a slight price hike compared to its predecessor. It is believed that for this year's smartwatch, Apple might stick to the similar price and it would be available under Rs. 50,000.

    Apple Watch Series 9: Rumored specifications

    One of the biggest rumors is around a design change for the Apple Watch Series 9. This year, the Apple Watch Ultra was introduced, which among many stunning features also had a unique design. The Ultra model got a flat design, which was rumored for the standard model ever since Apple Watch Series 7. It is believed that this design integration can finally happen this year.

    There is also a likelihood that the Apple Watch Series 9 can get an action button which is also featured on the Ultra series. This button is placed on the opposite end of Ultra and can trigger a bunch of tasks. The upcoming smartwatch is also expected to get the S9 chipset. Some farfetched rumors also claim that a Neural Engine built into the chipset is also possible.

    Some leaks also claim that the smartwatch can get a MicroLED display and can become the first Apple product to showcase a shift from current display technology. The belief is on the basis that Apple Watch was also the first device to get the OLED display, even before the iPhone. Finally, there are also rumors that the Apple Watch Series 9 could finally get 5G support.

    It should be noted that all the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors around the product. Apple may or may not consider any of these upgrades for its device.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 18:12 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way