    Apple Watch X, not Apple Watch Series 9? New rumour hints at radical change

    Apple Watch X is expected to launch later this year instead of the Watch Series 9. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 14:23 IST
    Apple Watch X rumoured to launch as the 10th anniversary celebration model. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple Watch X rumoured to launch as the 10th anniversary celebration model. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Apple Watch X could be the next big thing from Apple to come out soon, or so it seems based on the newest rumour. The Apple Watch has remained almost stagnant in terms of innovation over the last few years, and Apple only modified the design slightly with the Watch Series 7 to bring some novelty to the product. For 2023, it was predicted that Apple would once again launch a Series 9 with mild feature updates and changes. But the new rumour suggests otherwise, hinting at a big change.

    Based on a report from iPhoneSoft, it is said that Apple will skip the Watch Series 9 in an ode to the iPhone 9 that never happened. Instead, Apple will go for the Watch X this year directly from the Watch Series 8, possibly celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. The leak doesn't reveal the exact changes with the device but it is said that the information comes from a source at Luxshare who is working on the project. It is also said that it will come with Watch OS X.

    Apple Watch X is coming this year?

    Before you get excited, note that the leak quite doesn't lineup with the logic it tries to address. Based on the official announcement of the Apple Watch 1, 2024 will actually mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch in the world. Hence, releasing the 10th anniversary model launching a year ago doesn't make sense.

    On the other hand, previous rumours hinted at a minor upgrade over the Watch Series 8 with the 2023 model. Hence, it is possible that this revolutionary Apple Watch X could launch in 2024, introducing some big upgrades to the Apple Watch in general.

    But then Apple already released the Watch Ultra last year as its most expensive and loaded smartwatch ever, complete with all the features to rival sports watches. Hence, there could be no special 10th anniversary model as this rumour suggests.

    Currently, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the mainstream model aimed at those seeking a premium wrist watch experience with all the health and fitness monitoring features. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is the more affordable mode missing out on the larger display, Blood Oxygen saturation monitoring, ECG and a few more. Both these watches come with crash detection, which is also a part of the new iPhone 14 series models.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 14:23 IST
