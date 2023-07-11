Asus Zenbook 13 Um325sa Kg711ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 UM325SA KG711TS Laptop Asus ZenBook 13 UM325SA KG711TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 99,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹99,990 (speculated) Display Size 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.14 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus Zenbook 13 Um325sa Kg711ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 4 Cell Display Details Pixel Density 166 ppi

Display Size 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Dimensions(WxDxH) 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

Thickness 13.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 1.14 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Model UM325SA-KG711TS

Brand Asus

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM type LPDDR4X

Capacity 16 GB

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte Multimedia Webcam Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Sound Technologies Harman/Kardon (Premium), Smart Amp Technology, Cortana and Alexa Voice-recognition Support

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Array Microphone

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Bluetooth Yes

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Version 4.2

Wi-Fi Version 6

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Warranty 1

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U

Clockspeed 1.9 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports SD Card Reader Yes

Usb Type C 2

USB 3.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

