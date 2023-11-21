Icon
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 was initially reported to feature extreme weather dynamics such as hurricanes and tornadoes capable of real-time destruction. But it won't be the case anymore. Know why.

By: HT TECH
Nov 21 2023, 17:24 IST
GTA 6 is expected to be set in Vice City, but extreme weather conditions won’t be a part of it. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: Gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of the first-ever trailer of the next Grand Theft Auto game, ubiquitously known as GTA 6. The game is predicted to offer a generational leap in gaming, and considering how Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2 fared, these aren't entirely wild claims to make. Through various leaks, we've already known that the game is expected to be set in Vice City, Rockstar Games's fictional take on the city of Miami. Interestingly, this won't be the first game with Vice City as an open-world, as 2002's GTA: Vice City also featured the same. However, video game technology has grown by leaps and bounds since then, and GTA 6's Vice City could be the best-ever open world.

However, Rockstar Games has apparently scrapped one big feature that would've taken the GTA 6 gameplay to the next level - extreme weather.

Extreme weather in GTA 6

According to leaks, Rockstar had planned to include extreme weather conditions in GTA 6. This means we would've seen hurricanes, and cyclones with huge destructive potential in the game. Another open-world game and GTA competitor, Just Cause 4, has similar extreme weather dynamics in the game which makes the game's world a lot more fun. According to a VFX job listing at Rockstar New England, the game could feature real-time skyscraper destruction such as falling skyscrapers, likely caused by tornadoes and hurricane-force winds.

However, Rockstar Universe has reported that Rockstar Games has scrapped the groundbreaking feature due to tech limitations. While the game is expected to feature volumetric clouds, and an amazing open world, extreme weather dynamics won't be a part of it. “I've heard they wanted hurricanes and tornadoes, as to why they were cut I don't know. It could be tech limitation, it could be something else”, the leaker said.

GTA 6 playable characters

GTA 6 is reported to feature two playable protagonists - Jason and Lucia, who have a Bonnie & Clyde relationship. However, Rockstar Universe reported that an inside source revealed to them that Lucia, GTA's first-ever female character, might have a child, suggesting the presence of three characters. 

The report also claims that the child might be featured in the storyline's cutscenes and will have an impact on the game's plot. It could be similar to how Jack Marston appears in another Rockstar series, Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2. However, it isn't known if the child will be playable at some point in the game or not.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 17:24 IST
