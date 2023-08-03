Amazon Independence Day Sale 2023: Get up to 50% off on IFB and Whirlpool microwaves

The Amazon Independence Day sale is back with incredible deals and offers on products from all the top brands. The sale is now live for Prime members and they can enjoy hefty discounts on home appliances, smartphones, electronics and more. Non-prime users will be able to access the sale from tomorrow, August 4. The sale will last till midnight August 8 so fill your cart before the sale ends. Check out deals on microwaves.

Check out the discounts on microwaves during theAmazon Independence Day sale.

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

This microwave is perfect for big families as it has a 30-litre capacity. It has a multipurpose use where you can bake, grill, reheat, defrost and cook. It supports a touch keypad which is called a membrane and is sensitive. It comes with various programs such as weight defrost, rotisserie, grill mode, auto reheat, delay start, keep warm, express cooking, steam clean, disinfect, and deodorize. This microwave will let you prepare complex food in just minutes without putting much effort or time.

The microwave comes with some additional features like 101 standard menus, cooking modes, convection temperature, preheat, keep warm, auto programs, auto cook, sound on/off, and ceramic. All these features will make your cooking experience easy and advanced. The microwave is also equipped with child lock safety.

B016ZLKJSU-1

According to Amazon, the original price of the IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is Rs.19390, however, during the Independence Day sale you can get it with a huge price cut of Rs.14.990, giving you a huge discount of 23 percent. Furthermore, you can also avail of bank and exchange offers to get additional off on the product.

Whirlpool Magic Cook Pro 20SE microwave

If you are a small family and need a microwave for daily use, then we found just the right one for you, the Whirlpool microwave is a 20-litre capacity oven with a superior powder-coated cavity. It has different solo features such as reheating, defrosting and cooking. The microwave supports auto power levels, auto cook menu and auto clean feature. It contains a press-type door lock and a LED display with a clock. You can start the functionalities with just an easy touch button. It comes with 21 auto cook menus and defrosts function that will make your cooking fun and easy.

B07YWYGJYD-2

The Whirlpool Magic Cook Pro 20SE microwave is originally priced at Rs.8775, However, with Independence Day Sale going on, you can get it for only Rs.5590. Giving you a huge discount of 32 percent. Additionally, you can avail bank and exchange offers on the product for a more discounted price.

There are more discounted items coming your way during the Amazon Independence Day sale and all kinds of products are available at much lower prices. So, enjoy the benefits of the Amazon sale and stay tuned for more such deals.