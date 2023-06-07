Home How To Bloody Daddy OTT release date: When and Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor film online

Bloody Daddy OTT release date: When and Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor film online

Bloody Daddy OTT release: The Shahid Kapoor film will soon make its digital exclusive release. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 12:51 IST
Bloody Daddy
Know all about Bloody Daddy OTT release. (JioStudios YouTube)
Bloody Daddy
Know all about Bloody Daddy OTT release. (JioStudios YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor is part of a select group of actors renowned for their versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters. In recent years alone, he has successfully portrayed a disillusioned lover in Kabir Singh, a struggling father in Jersey, and a criminal in Farzi. Now, he is about to take on the role of a gangster in an action-packed film, that may remind you of John Wick. And if you too are excited to see the new avatar of Shahid Kapoor, then check out when and where to watch Bloody Daddy OTT release. The best part about the film is that it is a digital exclusive, so you don't have to wait for it to go out of theaters to watch it online.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Details

Not a lot is known about the film at the moment as things are being kept under wraps. We do know that the film is a Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jio Studios. It is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The French film has previously been remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam in 2015, starring Kamal Haasan.

The film revolves around the protagonist who finds himself in the middle of a drug cartel's deal and comes into possession of a bag of cocaine. But now, two different mafia bosses want the bag back and will not stop to hurt anyone in order to get their hands on it.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena and others.

A trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by JioStudios 13 days ago and in just a short period of time, the film has amassed more than 23 million views, 81000 likes, and over 4700 comments. The film has also created quite a buzz among social media platforms.

Speaking about his time during the shooting of the film, Kapoor revealed in an event, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out”.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: When to watch

According to reports, the action-entertainer film will be streaming starting June 9. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home on a Friday, a little over a month from now.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Where to watch

Since the film is produced by Jio Studios, it will be streamed on Jio Cinema exclusively.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets