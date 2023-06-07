Bloody Daddy OTT release date: When and Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor film online

Shahid Kapoor is part of a select group of actors renowned for their versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters. In recent years alone, he has successfully portrayed a disillusioned lover in Kabir Singh, a struggling father in Jersey, and a criminal in Farzi. Now, he is about to take on the role of a gangster in an action-packed film, that may remind you of John Wick. And if you too are excited to see the new avatar of Shahid Kapoor, then check out when and where to watch Bloody Daddy OTT release. The best part about the film is that it is a digital exclusive, so you don't have to wait for it to go out of theaters to watch it online.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Details

Not a lot is known about the film at the moment as things are being kept under wraps. We do know that the film is a Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jio Studios. It is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. The French film has previously been remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam in 2015, starring Kamal Haasan.

The film revolves around the protagonist who finds himself in the middle of a drug cartel's deal and comes into possession of a bag of cocaine. But now, two different mafia bosses want the bag back and will not stop to hurt anyone in order to get their hands on it.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena and others.

A trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by JioStudios 13 days ago and in just a short period of time, the film has amassed more than 23 million views, 81000 likes, and over 4700 comments. The film has also created quite a buzz among social media platforms.

Speaking about his time during the shooting of the film, Kapoor revealed in an event, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out”.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: When to watch

According to reports, the action-entertainer film will be streaming starting June 9. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home on a Friday, a little over a month from now.

Bloody Daddy OTT release: Where to watch

Since the film is produced by Jio Studios, it will be streamed on Jio Cinema exclusively.