Lust Stories 2 OTT release: Where to watch Mrunal Thakur, Tamannah Bhatia anthology online

Lust Stories 2 has made its OTT debut after weeks of anticipation. Know where you can watch it online on OTT platforms.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 19:42 IST
Watch Lust Stories 2 on OTT platforms starting today, June 29.
Watch Lust Stories 2 on OTT platforms starting today, June 29. (Netflix India (Twitter))

After huge anticipation over the last few weeks, Lust Stories 2 has finally premiered on OTT platforms. It is the sequel to the Emmy-nominated show Lust Stories. It is an anthology comprising four different short films and unlike the first season, all the films are by different directors. Lust Stories 2 revolves around the story of four women through short films and delves into the themes of desire and love while showcasing a new perspective on the aspects of human relationships. Now, Lust Stories 2 has finally premiered on OTT platforms.

If you wish to watch it from the comfort of your home, this where you can watch Lust Stories 2 online.

Lust Stories 2 OTT release: Details

The sequel to 2018's hit anthology features a stellar star cast. The notable actors include Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, Tillotoma Shome, and Amruta Subhash, among others. The four-part anthology has also been directed by four different directors - R Balki, Sujor Ghosh, Amit R Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 was released just 8 days ago on YouTube and in such a short time, it has amassed a staggering 23 million views. People seem to be interested in the anthology as the trailer has 59000 likes and over 2600 comments.

Lust Stories 2 OTT release: Where to watch online

Lust Stories 2 has premiered on OTT platforms today, June 29, and you can already stream it on Netflix. However, you should note that to access Netflix's content, you will require a subscription to the service.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TV.

Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all devices.

Happy watching!

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 19:42 IST
