Custody OTT release: Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya action-thriller film online today

Action thriller fans in India are being treated with some really interesting stories. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan hit the streaming platforms and has extended its success. Bloody Daddy, which stars Shahid Kapoor, has also begun streaming. But if you prefer regional cinema, then there is another option you should be taking a look at. Naga Chaitanya's Telugu feature film Custody is also currently streaming online. And if you want to enjoy this political action-thriller, then know where to watch the Custody OTT release.

Custody OTT release: Details

The period political action thriller film is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It was produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The actor and playback singer, Prabhu, made his Telugu directorial debut with this film. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages

The story revolves around a police constable who accidentally arrests a gangster who has critical information about a bomb blast. However, the gangster is a close associate of the CM, who was the mastermind behind the blasts. And this is where the real plot begins.

The film stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and others.

A trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Junglee Music Telugu and it has amassed 16 million views, 185,000 likes, and more than 3,600 comments.

Custody OTT release: Where to watch

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime India. Announcing it, Prabhu said, “I am glad that with the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video, audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch and enjoy it”.

You can watch the film as long as you have a subscription to the platform.