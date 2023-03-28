Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan film online

When it comes to story-driven thrillers that focus entirely on a gripping plot to keep you hooked to your seat, the options quickly narrow down in mainstream Bollywood movies. However, there are a few gems that pop up every now and then. And the expectations from the Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer, Gaslight, are also very high. The film gets a stellar cast, an engaging script and a direct-to-OTT release that is sure to delight all movie fans. So, let's check out when and where to watch the Gaslight OTT release.

Gaslight OTT release: Details

Gaslight is a Hindi-language mystery-thriller film. It is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film takes you to Rajkot where Sara Ali Khan, who is wheelchair-ridden, comes back to her paternal home after ages. But strangely, the person who called her home, her grandfather, is nowhere to be found. And to make things stranger, Sara begins seeing him in strange locations. What is this mystery of and who is plotting it all? That's what you'll find out when you watch the film.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev and others.

The trailer of the film has received more than 57 million views, 102,000 likes and over 2500 comments in just two week's time. Despite its cast and large production budget, the film is being released directly to streaming platforms.

Gaslight OTT release: When to watch

The mystery-thriller film will be streaming starting March 31. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Friday onwards.

Gaslight OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar announced the film with a tweet that said, “You can't Meesh(a) #Gaslight coming Friday! #Gaslight streaming on 31st March #GaslightOnHotstar”. Do note, you will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film.