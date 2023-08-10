Home How To Mathagam OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil crime-drama web series online

Mathagam OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil crime-drama web series online

Tamil-language web series Mathagam is all set to make its OTT debut soon. If you wish to catch it from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Aug 10 2023, 16:54 IST
Mathagam OTT release
View all Images
Watch Mathagam on OTT platforms soon. Know when, where you can watch it online. (YouTube (Disney+ Hotstar Tamil))

Tamil films and web series have become very popular across India since the emergence of OTT platforms. Most of the content is available with dubbings in various languages along with subtitles. Therefore, people from all corners of the country can get entertained. Now, the makers of the Tamil web series Mathagam have revealed its release date on OTT platforms. So, if you wish to catch this crime-drama web series from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can watch it on OTT platforms online. Check the details below.

Mathagam OTT release: Details

Mathagam is a Tamil-language crime-drama web series that revolves around a conflict between cops and gangsters in Chennai. The police, led by a sincere IPS officer, aims to hunt down a crime syndicate that threatens the peace in the city. In a bid to save civilian lives, will they be able to capture the evil mastermind behind it all? This thrilling question is sure to keep viewers engaged on the edge of their seats.

Mathagam stars Atharvaa and Manikandan in lead roles while Gautham Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Dhivyadharshini, and Ilavarasu also portray important characters in the web series. Mathagam marks the OTT debut for Atharvaa. Moreover, it is the second OTT release for Manikandan in consecutive months, as his previous film Good Night made its OTT debut in July.

The web series is directed by Prasath Murugesan and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, and Hindi languages. The official trailer of Mathagam was released just four days ago on YouTube and in such a short span of time, it has amassed 2.2 million views and 10000 likes.

Mathagam OTT release: When, where to watch online

Mathagam will be available for streaming from the comfort of your home starting August 18. It will make its OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar, and you can watch the film on the streaming platform as long as you have a subscription to it. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and even in the web version.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 16:53 IST
