New OTT Releases: Rocket Boys 2, Kuttey, Shadow and Bone 2, Writer Padmabhushan, Am I Next

Wondering what to binge watch this week? A new batch of movies and shows will premiere online to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and other OTT platforms. March has seen a lot of OTT releases already in various Indian languages. Yet another season of Rocket Boys arrives this week and Black Adam finally premieres. Movies such as Kuttey and Writer Padmabhushan are all set to arrive on OTT while popular shows like Shadow and Bone Season 2 will also return.

Read on to find out the best OTT releases this week that are sure to make your weekend worthwhile.

1. Black Adam – Amazon Prime Video (March 15)

Black Adam is a spin-off to the 2019 movie Shazam. Black Adam is an ancient human with superpowers who is released from his magic imprisonment by a group of archeologists who intend to free the nation of Kahndaq from the crime syndicate Intergang.

2. Kuttey – Netflix (March 16)

Kuttey focuses on the story of three unruly gangs who coincidentally cross each other's paths on a rainy night in Mumbai's outskirts with aligned objectives and in pursuit of a van that contains millions of dollars. The film has an ensemble cast starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

3. Rocket Boys Season 2 – Sony LIV (March 16)

Based on the life of great Indian scientists Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the second season of Rocket Boys will see Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh reprise their roles. Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, who successfully stepped into Indian Space Program, will now embark on one of the most important space explorations ever undertaken in the country.

4. Writer Padmabhushan – ZEE5 (March 17)

Writer Padmabhushan stars Suhas who portrays a struggling writer with financial difficulties. It is a journey of a man and his struggles from a small Vijayawada background who goes on to become a renowned author.

5. Am I Next - ZEE5 (March 17)

Am I Next follows the story of a 14-year-old girl who, after being sexually abused, finds herself pregnant and her life takes a sudden turn for the worse. However, with the help of her family, she starts a legal fight for the right to terminate the pregnancy.

6. Vaathi – Netflix (March 17)

Thirupathi, a private school owner, aims to eliminate government schools and attract their students to his institution. However, Balamurugan (played by Dhanush), a qualified teacher, challenges Thirupathi's plan by teaching government school students to excel in exams. Thirupathi challenges Balamurugan to secure TNPCEE ranks. The story follows whether Balamurugan succeeds or not.