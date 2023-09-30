Icon
Home How To Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Duck soup today! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Duck soup today! Just check hints, clues

Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Today’s Quordle 614 is extremely easy to solve. However, if you’re still facing trouble, then check out Quordle hints, clues, and answers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 07:02 IST
Icon
Quordle 614
Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Check hints and solve Quordle 614 easily today! (HT Tech)
Quordle 614
Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Check hints and solve Quordle 614 easily today! (HT Tech)

Quordle 614 answers for September 30: Most people won't find today's Quordle 614 difficult. The complexity bar has been lowered, and people can guess most of the answers easily as it is the start of the weekend. While you can stick to your tried-and-tested strategy, the answers can be tricky to guess on some occasions, causing you to break your winning streak. We've listed some hints and clues below to give you a general direction. However, if all your efforts fail, then just check out the solutions at the end.

Quordle 614 hints for September 30

In today's puzzle, not one but two words have repeated letters, which makes guessing them correctly just a bit more difficult. In fact, one of the words has multiple repetitions. If you can target them properly, the other two words should not pose too big a problem. In fact, you will probably be familiar with three out of four of these words. The idea is to start with vowel-enriched words and then take the help of these clues. The letter arrangement is also pretty typical. So, all you need is a good letter elimination strategy.

Quordle 614 clues for September 30

1. Today's words begin with M, C, S, and G.

2. The words end with E, K, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a confused fight or scuffle.

4. Word 2 clue - to examine something.

5. Word 3 clue - give out a bright light.

6. Word 4 clue - to move with a smooth, continuous motion.

That's all! Hope these clues brought you somewhat closer to the answers. Just think loud and give it your best shot. We are sure you'll crack the puzzle. However, if you're stuck and can't afford any wrong guesses, then scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 614 answer for September 30

ALERT! In case you are still trying to solve the puzzle on your one, do not read ahead. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MELEE

2. CHECK

3. SHONE

4. GLIDE

We hope these hints and clues were enough to secure your victory today. Check back again for tomorrow's Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 07:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon