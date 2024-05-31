Realme GT 6 to launch in India soon- AI features, performance details and more

Realme is gearing up for the launch of another GT-series smartphone with advanced AI capabilities and performance. The Realme GT 6 launch has been confirmed in India including in several other nations. The smartphone is expected to feature more powerful hardware than the current Realme GT 6T as previously rumoured. After several anticipations and leaks, the confirmation of the launch came from Realme founder and CEO Sky Li. Know more about what the Realme GT 6 will have in store for users.

Realme GT 6 launch in India

After 2 years, the Realme GT-series has made its comeback with some powerful offerings. While the Realme GT 6T is getting much recognition in the mid-range smartphone market, the company is ready to launch a more powerful device, the Realme GT 6. With the growing demand for AI-enabled smartphones, Sky Li said, “AI is becoming the next hotly contested spot, AI imaging, voice, and interaction will be the three major trends in the future development of AI.”

As the launch is now confirmed, Realme quoted GT 6, the “AI Flagship Killer” as it is confirmed to support several advanced AI features along with powerful hardware. However, the company has yet to announce its specifications and features that support AI.

Realme GT 6 expected specs

According to rumours, the Realme GT 6 will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6. Therefore, there is a high chance that the smartphone's specs may resemble the GT Neo 6. The GT 6 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 6000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Just like the GT 6T, the upcoming smartphone is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Note that the specifications are based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know how the smartphone will dominate the flagship segment.

