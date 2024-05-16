iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max- Here’s a side-by-side design comparison

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September 2024. According to the latest rumours, both models will feature larger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a 6.9-inch display, up from the current 6.7 inches.

Size Comparison

Photos of dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro Max have surfaced online, providing a clear size comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Dummy units have the exact dimensions of the upcoming device, allowing accessory manufacturers to prepare compatible products ahead of launch.

In these photos, shared byMajin Bu on X, the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit is placed next to an iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is visibly larger, the difference is not dramatic. The 0.2-inch increase in screen size offers a bit more display area but may not significantly change the user experience.

Fans of larger phones might appreciate the slight increase, but those who find the current size sufficient may not welcome the change.

Additional Rumours

Apart from the larger screens, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with several hardware upgrades. These include larger batteries, which will improve battery life to support the bigger screens and new features. Enhanced connectivity is anticipated with faster Wi-Fi and 5G, adhering to the latest standards. The devices will be powered by the A18 Pro chip, a new and powerful chip based on the M4, promising better performance and efficiency. A new capture button dedicated to taking photos and videos will enhance the camera experience. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 48 MP ultra-wide camera for better photo quality and a 5x telephoto lens, offering enhanced zoom capabilities on the smaller model.

Expected Launch

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September 2024. As always, the official details will be revealed during Apple's keynote event, but the rumoured upgrades already have fans excited for what's to come.

