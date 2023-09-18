Icon
Sex Education Season 4 OTT release: When, where to watch teen comedy show online

The OTT release date of the popular British teen comedy show Sex Education Season 4 has been revealed. Know when. And where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 08:48 IST
Sex Education Season 4 OTT release: British coming-of-age shows have been extremely popular among teens, with shows such as The Inbetweeners, Skins, and The End of the F...ing World being highly praised. However, perhaps none of them have reached the heights scaled by 2019's British teen comedy show Sex Education. It is extremely popular, with three seasons already out. Over the last few months, Sex Education fans have been anticipating the release date of Season 4 of the show since it is confirmed to be its last. The OTT release date for Sex Education Season 4 has finally been revealed.

So, if you wish to binge-watch Sex Education Season 4 from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online on OTT platforms.

Sex Education Season 4 OTT release: Details

Sex Education follows the story of a fictional Moordale Secondary School in the UK, where students, staff, and parents deal with dilemmas related to intimacy, and relationships. At the end of Season 3, we see Maeve finally admitting his feelings for Otis, but she leaves for America for higher education. The trailer of Season 4 showcases the efforts required to maintain long-distance relationships.

Sex Education has an ensemble cast, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood in notable roles. The show was created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Jon Jennings under the banner of Eleven Film.

The trailer for Season 4 of Sex Education was released on September 12 and it has already amassed over 2.4 million views and 94000 likes.

Sex Education Season 4 OTT release: When, where to watch online

Sex Education Season 4 will premiere on Netflix since it is the streaming platform's original show. It will be released on September 21 on Netflix and will be available for streaming around the world.

Announcing the show's impending arrival on its platform, the official Netflix account posted on X, “Get your tissues ready, let's finish together. Sex Education's final season is coming September 21”, while also sharing the trailer of the show on the microblogging website.

Therefore, viewers will be able to binge-watch Sex Education Season 4 starting September 21 as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 08:48 IST
