Wordle 739 answer for June 28: Feeling lost? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 739 answer for June 28: Today’s puzzle comes with a familiar twist. Check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the solution.

By: HT TECH
Jun 28 2023, 08:20 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 739 answer for June 28: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 739 answer for June 28: After an easy puzzle yesterday, we are again getting into the area of complicated words with special tricks. Just a couple of days ago, we saw one of the hardest puzzles this month and today's word offers similar difficulty. But the good thing is that you are already aware of the trick this word brings. And that means you can solve it as well. However, you need to be extremely careful as one mistake can result in you losing your streak. And if you are worried about that, all you need to do is check these Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure your victory. And if somehow you're still doubtful, you can simply go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 739 hints for June 28

The biggest problem with the word today is a repeated letter. But luckily, unlike an older puzzle, it does not repeat three times over. The word itself is quite familiar and its letter arrangement is also standard. However, repeated letter is uncommon, and finding it might be difficult. We would recommend using the letter elimination strategy to find as many clues early on as possible. For the rest, check the clues below.

Wordle 739 clues for June 28

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The vowel is A.

4. The word has a repeated letter.

5. The repeated letter is also T. 

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 739 answer for June 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TRACT. It means “a large area of land, or a measured area of land”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 08:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets