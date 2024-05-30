Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

Nothing announced a Special Edition for the Phone 2a smartphone with a new colour option that includes red, yellow, and blue colours. Recently, the company started teasing about its new colour options. However, it was speculated that there will be two new colours: Red and Yellow. But, after the launch of Special Edition Nothing Phone 2a, it was confirmed that there is only one colour which includes three new colour schemes, making the device look unique. Apart from the colour scheme, everything remains the same in terms of design, specs, and features.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition

Nothing has used the red, yellow, and blue colour scheme in one piece of hardware of the Phone 2a. The company describes the special edition as “A story of colour told through our latest smartphone.” The three new colours have been added to the basic white colour option of the Nothing Phone 2a. It also includes a grey colour section on the back panel which showcases Nothing's design patterns.

The company highlighted that the Red represents its earbuds and a dot which is always present on the right side of the bud. The Yellow colour represents Nothing's new Ear (a) and the blue colour is for the Blue edition of Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is available in one storage variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be priced at Rs.27999 in India and it will be available for sale on Flipkart from June 5. Flipkart is offering Rs.1000 limited-period discount which will further reduce the price to Rs.26999. The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition will also be available at the Nothing Soho store in London from June 1.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition specs

The specifications and the features of Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition are the same as the other models. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Nothing Phone 2a is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

