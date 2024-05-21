iPhone SE 4 price to be more than the current model- All details

The next generation iPhone SE is expected to be announced sometime next year, and it's rumoured to come with a significant redesign. This new model will likely feature a modern look, moving away from the iPhone 8 design that the current iPhone SE is based on. With this redesign, there might be a slight increase in price.

List of Best Selling Products

Price Increase Rumours

According to leaker@Revegnus1, the upcoming iPhone SE could be around 10% more expensive in the US compared to the current model. Currently, the iPhone SE 3 starts at $429 for the 64GB version. A 10% price hike would bring the starting price to approximately $469. However, Apple aims to keep the price below $500, so there's still a chance the price might stay at $429, reported9to5mac.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to introduce Rose Titanium colour, replacing blue- All details

For context, here are the starting prices for the iPhones currently available: iPhone SE 3 at $429, iPhone 13 at $599, iPhone 14 at $699, iPhone 14 Plus at $799, iPhone 15 at $799, iPhone 15 Plus at $899, iPhone 15 Pro at $999, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1199. Apple has a history of raising prices when products receive major redesigns. For example, the 10th generation iPad saw its price increase from $329 to $449, before being adjusted to $349 later on. Therefore, a price increase for the iPhone SE 4 is not unexpected.

Price Increase Rumours

According to leaker@Revegnus1, the upcoming iPhone SE could be around 10% more expensive in the US compared to the current model. Currently, the iPhone SE 3 starts at $429 for the 64GB version. A 10% price hike would bring the starting price to approximately $469. However, Apple aims to keep the price below $500, so there's still a chance the price might stay at $429, reported9to5mac.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to introduce Rose Titanium colour, replacing blue- All details

For context, here are the starting prices for the iPhones currently available: iPhone SE 3 at $429, iPhone 13 at $599, iPhone 14 at $699, iPhone 14 Plus at $799, iPhone 15 at $799, iPhone 15 Plus at $899, iPhone 15 Pro at $999, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1199. Apple has a history of raising prices when products receive major redesigns. For example, the 10th generation iPad saw its price increase from $329 to $449, before being adjusted to $349 later on. Therefore, a price increase for the iPhone SE 4 is not unexpected.

B09G9HD6PD-1

Design and Features

The new iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to adopt the design of the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, flat edges, and Face ID. This is a significant upgrade from the current SE model, which has a 4.7-inch LCD display and a Home Button with Touch ID.

Also read: Apple set to unveil iOS 18 with AI driven features at WWDC: Siri upgrades, AI summarised notifications, and more

Differentiation from iPhone 14

If the price of the iPhone SE 4 increases to $469 or even $499, Apple will need to clearly differentiate it from the iPhone 14, which is expected to cost $599 when the iPhone 16 is released. One possibility is that Apple might phase out the iPhone 14 to make room for the new SE model.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

Design and Features

The new iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to adopt the design of the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, flat edges, and Face ID. This is a significant upgrade from the current SE model, which has a 4.7-inch LCD display and a Home Button with Touch ID.

Also read: Apple set to unveil iOS 18 with AI driven features at WWDC: Siri upgrades, AI summarised notifications, and more

Differentiation from iPhone 14

If the price of the iPhone SE 4 increases to $469 or even $499, Apple will need to clearly differentiate it from the iPhone 14, which is expected to cost $599 when the iPhone 16 is released. One possibility is that Apple might phase out the iPhone 14 to make room for the new SE model.|#+|

Future Pricing Trends

Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on an ultra-slim iPhone for 2025 that could cost more than the current Pro Max model. If this is true, it might signal higher prices across the entire iPhone lineup in the near future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!