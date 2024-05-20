 Apple AirTag second-generation with more ‘tracking power’ to launch in 2025- Here’s what to expect | Tech News
Apple's second-generation AirTag is rumoured to be released in 2025, featuring an upgraded Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip for enhanced location tracking.

May 20 2024, 11:39 IST
Second generation Apple AirTag expected in 2025 with advanced tracking technology.

 Apple's AirTag, the handy item tracker that seamlessly integrates with Apple devices, was introduced three years ago. Since then, there have been few updates about a new version. However, recent rumours suggest that a second-generation AirTag could be on the way by 2025. Here's what we know so far.

Rumours on AirTag 2

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new version of AirTag is expected to arrive around the middle of next year. The original AirTag was launched in April 2021, and it seems Apple might follow a similar timeline for the second generation. Gurman mentioned that Apple is conducting manufacturing tests with its partners in Asia, aiming to ship the product, codenamed B589, in 2025, reported 9to5mac.

Expected Features

So, what can we anticipate from the second-generation AirTag, or AirTag 2? Gurman suggests that the new device will feature a better chip for improved location tracking. This likely means the incorporation of the second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, similar to those found in the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Ultra 2 models.

The current U1 chip in the original AirTag works over a short distance, about 10 metres. The second-generation UWB chip, however, can operate over much longer distances, up to 60 metres. This advancement allows for more precise location tracking and new features, like the Precision Finding tool used for locating friends.

Potential Enhancements

While there are no specific rumours about new shapes or designs for the AirTag 2, it's possible Apple might introduce variations. Additionally, new accessories tailored to the updated AirTag could also be expected, enhancing the user experience even further.

As we await official announcements, speculation continues about the potential enhancements and new features of AirTag 2. Improved location tracking, better distance capabilities, and possibly new designs are among the anticipated upgrades.

First Published Date: 20 May, 11:39 IST
