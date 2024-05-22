 OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details

OnePlus is rolling out an update to address overheating issues in its Nord CE 4 smartphone, particularly affecting users in India. Here's what you need to know about the latest fix.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 22 2024, 13:35 IST
Icon
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance
1/6 1. OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India: The latest flagship, OnePlus 12, is now available in India. In fact, both variants are on sale now and are accessible through various channels like OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Features: The OnePlus 12 boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Trinity Engine, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM, ensuring a fast and smooth experience. The CPU-Vitalization technology enhances hardware-software synergy for exceptional performance.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Design and Display: With a modern and elegant design, the phone features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, promising a visually stunning experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Charging: The OnePlus 12 supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, providing users with a seamless charging experience.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Pricing and Variants: Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, the OnePlus 12 offers two configurations - 12/256GB priced at INR 64,999 and 16/512GB priced at INR 69,999.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. OnePlus Easy Upgrades Program: Introducing an Easy Upgrades program, customers can own the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65% of the price with 24 months of No-cost EMI, ensuring accessibility and ease of upgrading to future OnePlus flagships.   (Amazon)
OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance
icon View all Images
OnePlus Nord CE 4 tackles overheating issues with a targeted update aimed at Indian users. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

OnePlus has swiftly responded to complaints regarding overheating issues with its latest Nord CE 4 smartphone in India. Recent reports from users highlighted instances of the device overheating during data transfers or casual social media browsing. In a bid to tackle these concerns and enhance camera performance, the company has unveiled a tailored update for its Indian user base.

New Update Targets Indian Users

Thisupdate, labelled version IN: CPH2613_14.0.1.429(EX01), follows closely on the heels of the OxygenOS 14.0.1.427 release, which introduced an AI eraser tool. Aimed at addressing the overheating problem, the update also promises enhancements in camera stability and overall device performance.

Also read: “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

Presently, the update is undergoing a phased rollout to a limited number of users, with plans for wider distribution in the near future. While its availability in other regions remains unconfirmed, OnePlus users worldwide may soon benefit from similar improvements.

B0CX58MTNN-1

User Experiences Highlight Issues

Recent community feedback has underscored various issues beyond overheating, including malfunctioning fingerprint sensors and occasional system lag. Notably, users have reported instances of overheating during activities such as video calls and media streaming.

Also read: Microsoft launches public preview of Arm-based Cobalt chips: Here's what you need to know

Nevertheless, anticipation surrounds the new update's potential to resolve these concerns, particularly regarding overheating, which has garnered significant user attention.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, priced starting at Rs. 24,999 in India, boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. It promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Also read: Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning

Camera-wise, it sports a dual setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter on the rear, complemented by a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Fueling the device is a robust 5500 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging, touted as the fastest-charging Nord smartphone to date. It can provide a full day's power in just 15 minutes and charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes, claims the company.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 May, 13:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro launch in india: key specs confirmed with ai features [exclusive] iphone 17 ultra: how apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iphone x in 2017 google pixel 8a alternatives: from oneplus 12r to nothing phone 2a, check best devices 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list samsung galaxy f55 5g launch in india delayed; new date announced: details iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999?
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction
ASUS unveils 2024 gaming lineup featuring TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16- All details

ASUS unveils 2024 gaming lineup featuring TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16- All details
gaming earbuds

Gaming earbuds: Top 10 picks to enhance your audio adventure
Smartwatch

10 Best smartwatches under Rs.700 for kids: Check cool and trendy picks
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets