OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details

OnePlus has swiftly responded to complaints regarding overheating issues with its latest Nord CE 4 smartphone in India. Recent reports from users highlighted instances of the device overheating during data transfers or casual social media browsing. In a bid to tackle these concerns and enhance camera performance, the company has unveiled a tailored update for its Indian user base.

New Update Targets Indian Users

Thisupdate, labelled version IN: CPH2613_14.0.1.429(EX01), follows closely on the heels of the OxygenOS 14.0.1.427 release, which introduced an AI eraser tool. Aimed at addressing the overheating problem, the update also promises enhancements in camera stability and overall device performance.

Also read: “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

Presently, the update is undergoing a phased rollout to a limited number of users, with plans for wider distribution in the near future. While its availability in other regions remains unconfirmed, OnePlus users worldwide may soon benefit from similar improvements.

B0CX58MTNN-1

User Experiences Highlight Issues

Recent community feedback has underscored various issues beyond overheating, including malfunctioning fingerprint sensors and occasional system lag. Notably, users have reported instances of overheating during activities such as video calls and media streaming.

Also read: Microsoft launches public preview of Arm-based Cobalt chips: Here's what you need to know

Nevertheless, anticipation surrounds the new update's potential to resolve these concerns, particularly regarding overheating, which has garnered significant user attention.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, priced starting at Rs. 24,999 in India, boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. It promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Also read: Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning

Camera-wise, it sports a dual setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide shooter on the rear, complemented by a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Fueling the device is a robust 5500 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging, touted as the fastest-charging Nord smartphone to date. It can provide a full day's power in just 15 minutes and charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes, claims the company.