Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more

Vivo has launched its latest addition to the premium Y series, the vivo Y200 Pro 5G. This smartphone boasts the segment's slimmest 3D-curved display, a first for the vivo Y series. Alongside its sleek design, it features an exemplary camera setup and efficient performance capabilities, aiming to provide a complete user experience.

The Y200 Pro 5G is elegantly designed and available in two colours: Silk Green and Silk Black. Priced Rs. 24,999, it offers an 8GB+128GB storage variant. Starting today, it can be purchased across Flipkart, the vivo India e-Store, and partner retail stores. Buyers using SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank can receive an instant cashback of Rs. 2500, or opt for a daily payment plan of Rs. 45, along with additional benefits like V-Shield protection.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, commented, “The vivo premium Y series is known for delivering stellar designs and camera performance at an affordable price. With the Y200 Pro 5G, we aim to equip our young, tech-savvy users with a smartphone that matches their style and empowers them with the latest technology. The segment's slimmest 3D curved display, a sophisticated Silk Glass design, and enhanced camera performance ensure that the Y200 Pro 5G stands out in the market.”

Vibrant and Trendy Design

The Y200 Pro 5G features a silk cloud feather texture design, a 2.3mm narrow frame, and an ultra-slim body, offering a comfortable grip. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display with FHD resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, weighing just 172 grams. The display, certified by SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care, protects users' eyes. The comprehensive cushioning structure enhances durability, making the screen shatter-resistant.

Top-notch Camera Capabilities

The Y200 Pro 5G's distinctive camera design includes a 64MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) anti-shake night portrait camera for high-quality images. It features the Bokeh Flare Portrait for personalised effects and the Super Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography. The upgraded OIS module reduces shakes, improving image quality in low light. Additional features include the Wedding Style Portrait, Vlog Movie Creator mode, and Live photo for a richer camera experience.

Strong Battery Life and Performance

The vivo Y200 Pro 5G comes with a powerful 5000 mAh battery and a 44W fast charger for all-day use. Running on Funtouch OS 14, it has 8GB RAM, expandable by another 8GB, ensuring four years of battery health and 24-dimension security protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with an octa-core CPU, it promises reliable and smooth performance.

The vivo Y200 Pro 5G is manufactured at vivo's Greater Noida facility, employing around 10,000 people, ensuring that all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

