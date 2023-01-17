    Trending News

    Surprise! Apple can launch new MacBook Pro, Mac mini TODAY: Reports

    Surprise! Apple can launch new MacBook Pro, Mac mini TODAY: Reports

    According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple could launch new products including a MacBook Pro and Mac Mini today, January 17. Check out the details.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 12:07 IST
    Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    MacBook Pro
    View all Images
    Know all about the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro and Mac mini launch event that can take place today, January 17. (Apple)

    Apple could well be holding a secret launch later today, January 17! Nothing has been announced officially, but new MacBook devices could be launched and made available to consumers globally. While Apple usually holds two to three different events every year (including the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC), and is known for releasing most of its products during these events, this time there will not be any specific "event" for the launch. In fact, the product launches could be done via just a press release. It is rumored that Apple could be unveiling a new MacBook Pro and Mac mini in this launch.

    The information comes from reliable Apple tipster Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech who revealed this a cryptic tweet yesterday: “Keep an eye on Apple's newsroom tomorrow”. For the unaware, Apple Newsroom is the space where the company makes all of its announcements including product releases.

    The same information was corroborated by MacRumors which stated in a report, “The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models”.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Apple could launch new products today

    Most rumors are pointing towards the launch of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the updated M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. These two new Apple chipsets were introduced last year in June in the WWDC 2022 event. Apple equipped this chipset in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, which were unveiled in the same event.

    It is being said that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will not see any other major improvements and this will just bring it up to date with the rest of the Apple MacBook lineup.

    Similarly, it is rumored that Apple can launch Mac mini and equip it with the M2 chipset, increasing its performance and capabilities. It is not known if any other products can also be launched today.

    It was earlier reported that both of these models were slated for a 2022 launch, however due to the chip shortage, Apple had to delay them.

    However, it should be noted that the "launch" is only a rumored one. Other reports are suggesting that if not today, the Apple launch can also take place tomorrow, January 18 or later this week.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 12:06 IST
