Lava Magnum Xl 2021 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet

Lava Magnum XL 2021

Lava Magnum XL 2021 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,046 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz Processor , 6100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Magnum XL 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Magnum XL 2021 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LavaMagnumXL2021_Capacity_6100mAh
LavaMagnumXL2021_RAM_2GB
LavaMagnumXL2021_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹10,046
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
6100 mAh
2 GB
530 grams
₹8,999 47% OFF
Lava Magnum XL 2021 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Magnum XL 2021 in India is Rs. 10,046.  At Amazon, the Lava Magnum XL 2021 can be purchased for Rs. 8,999.  This is the Lava Magnum XL 2021 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lava Magnum Xl 2021 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    6100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    6100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Weight

    530 grams

  • Width

    167.4 mm

  • Height

    240.8 mm

  • Thickness

    9.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.63 %

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Model

    Magnum XL 2021

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    March 22, 2021 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lava Magnum Xl 2021