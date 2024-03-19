 Lava Magnum X1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet
Lava Magnum X1

Lava Magnum X1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.1 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Magnum X1 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Magnum X1 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LavaMagnumX1_Capacity_2850mAh
LavaMagnumX1_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹7,999
6.98 inches (17.73 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
247 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava Magnum X1 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Magnum X1 in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Lava Magnum X1 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White and Dark Blue.

Lava Magnum X1

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - White, Dark Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lava Magnum X1 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    2850 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Weight

    247 grams

  • Colours

    White, Dark Blue

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Width

    97.7 mm

  • Height

    187.7 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.07 %

  • Pixel Density

    210 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.98 inches (17.73 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    November 8, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Model

    Magnum X1

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.1 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
    Lava Magnum X1