Lava Magnum Xl Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet

Lava Magnum XL is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LavaMagnumXL_Capacity_5900mAh
LavaMagnumXL_RAM_2GB
LavaMagnumXL_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹12,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava Magnum XL Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Magnum XL in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Lava Magnum XL base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Lava Magnum XL

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lava Magnum Xl Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5900 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Width

    190 mm

  • Height

    277 mm

  • Thickness

    16.7 mm

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    56.4 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    April 26, 2019 (Official)

  • Model

    Magnum XL

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lava Magnum XL News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Lava Magnum Xl