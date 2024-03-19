 Lava E Tab Velo Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet
Lava E Tab Velo Plus

Lava E Tab Velo Plus is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 2,690 in India with 1 GHz Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava E Tab Velo Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava E Tab Velo Plus now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹2,690
7 inches (17.78 cm)
1 GHz
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
Lava E Tab Velo Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Lava E Tab Velo Plus in India is Rs. 2,690.  This is the Lava E Tab Velo Plus base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Lava Tablets

Lava E Tab Velo Plus Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Launch Date

    September 4, 2013

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Model

    E-Tab Velo Plus

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    1 GHz

  • Applications

    Google Play Store, etc.

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lava E Tab Velo Plus News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

