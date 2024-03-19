 Lava Aura Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet
Lava Aura

Lava Aura is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Aura from HT Tech. Buy Lava Aura now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹9,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
5100 mAh
2 GB
350 grams
Lava Aura Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Aura in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lava Aura base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lava Aura

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Grey
Lava Aura Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Thickness

    9.3 mm

  • Width

    121.6 mm

  • Weight

    350 grams

  • Height

    210 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.92 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    March 19, 2021 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Model

    Aura

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lava Aura News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Lava Aura