Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India is Rs. 35,999. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 33,494. This is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.