Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 Pro now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹35,999
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
485 grams
₹33,494
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India is Rs. 35,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 33,494.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black

Lenovo Tab P11 6GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
₹33,494
34% off

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 (11.2 Inch OLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 8200 mAh Battery, Corning Gorilla Glass)
₹50,000 ₹32,999
45% off

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (29.21 cm

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (29.21 cm (11.5 inch), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi + LTE), Slate Grey, OLED Screen, JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Ultra Slim 5.8 mm, 8600 mAH Battery
₹60,000 ₹32,990
38% off

Lenovo Tab P11 5G FHD |11 Inch (27.94 cm)| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi+5G| 2K Display| Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Lenovo Tab P11 5G FHD |11 Inch (27.94 cm)| 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi+5G| 2K Display| Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos (Storm Grey, ZA8Y0082IN)
₹50,000 ₹30,999
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    8600 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, v3.0

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera

  • Height

    264.3 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Weight

    485 grams

  • Width

    171.4 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    263 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.94 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    February 14, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    Tab P11 Pro

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 618

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

